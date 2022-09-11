SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse is off to its best start since 2018 and begins its longest homestand of the season this Saturday when it hosts Purdue at 12 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange is coming off a 48-14 victory at UConn to improve their record to 2-0. “I’m really excited about the outcome of [Saturday’s] game,” said head coach Dino Babers at his Monday press conference. “I thought the football team handled that situation extremely well based off some of the other things that went on around the country. We were excited about the support we had at our first game at home – really excited about how many Orange really came on the road with us to Connecticut. We had a strong, strong outing at that away game. We’re looking forward to getting back at home and seeing if we can make it even louder in the Dome.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO