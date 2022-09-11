Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hit-and-run accident was reported in north Laredo. Shortly after 9 a.m., video surveillance caught a truck with a trailer bed attached to it going into the KGNS parking lot, crashing into two of our employees’ vehicles, and driving away. If you have any information...
kgns.tv
Two undocumented immigrants apprehended near Bridge One
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of men from the other side of the border are caught by the downtown area. According to a KGNS crew member, a couple of apparent undocumented immigrants were taken into custody near Bridge One on Thursday just before noon. The men allegedly evaded authorities;...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo Police Department Sergeant finds himself in trouble with the law over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at around 1:22 a.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Sgt. Roberto Fernandez, 52, was pulled over by a DPS trooper on Bob Bullock...
kgns.tv
Officers respond to apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in one west Laredo neighborhood were awaken to the sounds of sirens and tactical equipment after multiple law enforcement officers responded to an apparent raid at a home. The incident happened at around 8 a.m. when multiple agencies including FBI and Laredo Police allegedly raided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
kgns.tv
Shots fired call near Highway 59 results in two arrests
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are facing charges after sheriff deputies are called out to a shots fired call near a subdivision on Highway 59. The incident happened on Sunday at 7p.m. when Webb County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting near Los Arcos in the Los Centenarios Subdivision.
kgns.tv
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold Share-A-Bear Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help a child in need by donating a stuffed teddy bear. The sheriff’s Office will be holding its ninth annual Share-A-Bear event where they will collect plush donations from the community. The items collected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Mother of Gracy Espinoza continues to demand justice 2 years later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo mother continues to demand justice for the death of her daughter as well as her unborn child two years later. Last week marked the two-year anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Gracy Espinoza after her body was found gruesomely murdered near a Laredo park. Gracy’s boyfriend at the time Joel David Chavez was arrested nearly a year after her death back in 2021.
kgns.tv
Man found guilty of murder in 2019 case
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A jury has found Francisco Javier Santos guilty of murder and burglary of habitation. Punishment phase will begin Friday, September 16, at 8:30 a.m. in the 406th District Courtroom. Early today, closing arguments began for the murder trial of a man accused of a 2019 murder....
kgns.tv
Man shot by off-duty deputy at Houston-area restaurant
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at a Houston restaurant shot and killed a man who police say attacked the deputy with a tire iron. It happened late Sunday about ten minutes after the restaurant had closed. The deputy was one of two uniformed off-duty...
kgns.tv
2019 murder trial enters day two: Arrest video shown as evidence
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The trial for the man accused of breaking into a home, opening fire, and killing a man enters day two. During the trial, video was shown of the arrest of Francisco Javier Santos. He is accused of murdering a 66-year-old man back in 2019. On Wednesday, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for aggravated kidnaping. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Alexa de la Rosa. She is five feet, three inches, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
kgns.tv
Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As human smuggling cases continue to rise, the Texas Department of Public Safety has implemented a new tool for Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between troopers and the Texas military department to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking on the southern border.
starvedrock.media
Another Accused Meth Dealer Locked Up In La Salle County
A convicted felon from Streator is back behind bars. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms was locked up in the La Salle County Jail Tuesday. He's charged with two counts of dealing meth. The alleged illegal drug sales happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force. Bottoms is being held on...
kgns.tv
Investigation continues after student ‘accidentally’ takes BB gun to school
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after parents raised concerns about a student accidentally taking a BB gun to a United ISD elementary school. UISD school officials say random reviews of backpacks will start happening at Nye Elementary which is where the incident took place last week. They ask parents and guardians to sit down with their children and teenagers to check their backpacks.
kgns.tv
Multiple people injured in car accident near Bruni
WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - An accident is reported near Bruni Tuesday night. The incident happened near the checkpoint on 359. According to Border Patrol, the vehicle involved in the accident was a Red F-250 pick up truck. The vehicle allegedly passed through the Highway 359 checkpoint, did not stop and...
kgns.tv
Multiple false alarms reported at Texas schools
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials in Texas say that threats at multiple schools across the state were determined to be false. From Houston to Dallas, Austin and even Waco; school districts and local law enforcement agencies responded to various false calls and unfounded threats Tuesday afternoon. The Thorndale Independent School...
kgns.tv
40 bus driver positions available at UISD
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is looking for 40 bus driver positions to fill. Transportation director for UISD Joe Aranda says people who apply must be over 18 and have the proper licenses to operate a bus. He says the district is willing to help qualified people meet some of those demands. ”We want to let the public know that we have training available and is being provided by the transportation department of the school district. We also want everybody to know that the opportunity to work with the district is really a very good opportunity,” Aranda said.
kgns.tv
Multiple vehicle accident on I-35 causes closures
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident on I-35 has prompted authorities to close an exit. The accident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near Scott Street. Laredo Police have closed off the Scott Street Exit. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or expect long delays. For more...
Comments / 0