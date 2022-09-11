Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Felix J. Torres
Felix J. Torres is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Torres failed to show up for a court date. Torres is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of petit larceny. Torres is is 30 years old. Torres has brown eyes and black hair. Torres is...
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (9/15/22)
Happy Thursday! It is a partly cloudy start to the day but these clouds move out early this morning. For the rest of the day, we are mostly sunny. Overnight, we are partly cloudy but still stay dry. Some patchy valley fog is possible late overnight into early tomorrow morning. Sunshine starts our day on Friday but clouds filter in late day. Broken cloud cover with us this weekend but it is a dry start to the weekend.
WETM
One Year Later: Where does the Chemung County Torture-Murder case stand?
One Year Later: Where does the Chemung County Torture-Murder case stand?. One Year Later: Where does the Chemung County Torture-Murder …. Book Sale Happening benefiting Horseheads Free Library. Lyme Disease Vaccine. Corning Inc. receives over $100 million for glass …. EPD offers up to $20,000 for lateral transfers. Twin Tiers...
WETM
Penn State is ready for the Auburn Orange Out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is no stranger to playing in rowdy road environments and that’s once again going to be the case as they visit Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers will be attacking Penn State with their Orange Out. This comes after Purdue had their Black Out against the Nittany Lions to open up the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WETM
Big Flats Community Days kicks off
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Big Flats Community Days 2022 kicks off Thursday night. The three-day event features rides, pageants, fireworks, and more. All events occur at the Big Flats Community Park at 100 Main Street, Big Flats, NY. Thursday, September 15th – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WETM
Businesses Prepare for Gaffer district harvest festival
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Gaffer District restaurants and businesses are gearing up to showcase their fall offerings during this weekend’s harvest festival. Residents can enjoy live music, outdoor dining, and on-street vending from small businesses and farmers’ market vendors. There will be harvest-themed activities. According to Connor’s...
WETM
Syracuse announces ACC schedule for 22-23 season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Game dates for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) portion of the Syracuse men’s basketball schedule have been announced, effectively finalizing the Orange slate for 2022-23. Each ACC program has 20 conference contests (10 home, 10 away) in the upcoming campaign.Syracuse’s league opener is Saturday, Dec. 3, at Notre Dame.
WETM
Philadelphia DA Krasner held in contempt by PA House Committee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order today unanimously moved to recommend that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt due to his refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month. Pennsylvania House Republicans began the process...
RELATED PEOPLE
WETM
In 2nd Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions Tuesday as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school — a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the...
WETM
More rounds of showers and thunderstorms today
Happy Tuesday! Stray showers linger this morning but we have a dry period midday. We even see some broken cloud cover. For this afternoon, the area of low pressure we have dealt with since the end of the weekend finally moves through. It brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This area of low pressure moves out after the dinner time hours. Dry air filters in behind it, so we are dry and mostly clear overnight. A stray shower is possible mainly in the Finger Lakes region on Wednesday. Most will stay dry and any shower will stay light. Otherwise, we are mostly sunny.
Comments / 0