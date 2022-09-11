Ironwood Farms, a brand new urban farm and agritourism destination, is set to host their grand opening on September 24 and 25 just north of Lebanon. Located off of US 52 just south of State Road 47, Ironwood Farms is a you-pick produce and outdoor destination ideal for the whole family to enjoy an idyllic setting and laid back atmosphere. Their new barn structure, built by C.A. Taylor Construction Solutions, is a beautiful building featuring front and back porches and floor to ceiling windows. In addition, there is a large pond to spend time in nature and enjoy the quiet of the country. Eventually, walking paths will be available behind the facility.

LEBANON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO