Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
David Russell
David Russell, 70, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his wife and three daughters, after a lengthy illness. David was born March 25, 1952, in Evanston, Illinois, to Theodore and Norma (Ross) Russell. He was a 1970 graduate of Crown Point High School in Crown Point, Indiana. David went on to attend Indiana State University. He married the love of his life, Deborah K. Mahan, in Laporte, Indiana, on May 19, 1974.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort’s R.C. Trio Hosting “Release Party”
Rodrigo Cotelo came on the Partyline program Wednesday morning to discuss his new album. It was recorded at Creekside Music in Frankfort last year. The CD will be released at a party at the Vintage Cafe a week from Friday, September 23rd from 5-8 PM. He says he’s proud to call Frankfort his home and the community has been very welcoming. He has really enjoyed meeting all the area musicians.
clintoncountydailynews.com
United Way Gets Off to Great Start
United Way of Clinton County was hoping for good numbers when they announced the results of its Pacesetter campaign at Faith Family Church in Frankfort Tuesday afternoon. When the numbers came up, the Pacesetter campaign, which ran through August and is the first of three phases, came up tp $181,192.88, which is 39 percent of its goal, and still counting because four of the agencies involved were still counting their final numbers.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Patty E. Bright
Patty E. Bright, 76, lifelong Rossville resident, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022, at Mulberry Health & Rehabilitation. Patty was born October 12, 1945, in Lafayette, to Fred Wesley and Glee Ruby (Smith) Gochenour, and was a 1963 Rossville High School graduate and a 1993 graduate of Purdue University in OLS. She married Ben “Doc” Bright on January 18, 1997, and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2014.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clintoncountydailynews.com
Ruth L. Chappell
Ruth L. Chappell, 98, of Frankfort, passed away September 13, 2022 at IU Health Frankfort Hospital. She was born on July 4, 1924 in Elwood to Raymond and Mary McDaniel. She married Jerrold Chappell Jr. and he preceded her in death in 1980. Ruth was a 1941 graduate of Elwood...
clintoncountydailynews.com
City of Frankfort Gearing Up for Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday
The City of Frankfort is preparing and expecting hundreds of visitors this weekend on Saturday, September 17. In addition to the festival, INDOT is working on a large infrastructure project along State Road 28. The project started spring of 2021 and should be wrapping up in the fall of 2022. Currently, the detour for semi traffic is Washington Avenue to East Washington Street back to Jackson Street (State Road 39).
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Schools of Frankfort Purchasing Remaining Farmland
All 37 acres of farmland behind Walmart on the eastern side of town now resides in the hands of the Community Schools of Frankfort. The Board of Education approved a resolution to purchase the remaining 10 acres Tuesday night which will allow the district to start on a project. “The...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Ironwood Farms to Open in Lebanon
Ironwood Farms, a brand new urban farm and agritourism destination, is set to host their grand opening on September 24 and 25 just north of Lebanon. Located off of US 52 just south of State Road 47, Ironwood Farms is a you-pick produce and outdoor destination ideal for the whole family to enjoy an idyllic setting and laid back atmosphere. Their new barn structure, built by C.A. Taylor Construction Solutions, is a beautiful building featuring front and back porches and floor to ceiling windows. In addition, there is a large pond to spend time in nature and enjoy the quiet of the country. Eventually, walking paths will be available behind the facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clintoncountydailynews.com
Board of Works Approve Automated Trash Equipment and Road Paving Bids
Frankfort Street Superintendent Jason Forsythe received two very nice surprises from the Board of Works Monday night. First, the Board of Works approved all the needed items for the city to shift over to automated trash later this year. Secondly, the BOW approved a bid for paving of $84,302 from E&B Paving, who is already in town working on the Interstate 65 project.
clintoncountydailynews.com
City Announces Road Paving Projects
Below are the projects that have been awarded for paving this year in Frankfort. The first nine I will send you will be for the projects we acquired through the Community Crossings Matching Grant, the last two will be two projects that we awarded last night through a Supplemental Project. Both contracts were awarded to E&B paving and top out at about $950,000 in paving.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Tenneco Federal Mogul Job Fair Wednesday: $18.78 Per Hour Plus Benefits
Cindy Loveless will broadcast from the Tenneco Federal Mogul Job Fair Wednesday September 14 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The Tenneco Federal Mogul Job Fair will take place from 10 to 2 Wednesday Septemeber 14 at the Tenneco Federal Mogul location on 28 West in Frankfort. New wages of...
Comments / 0