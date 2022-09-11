ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

Police seek suspect that injures 5 in North Miami shooting

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured five adults late Thursday night in North Miami. According to Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, the shooting was near the intersection of Northwest 131 Street and 10 Avenue. Police officers found the...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida student faces charges for driving 116 mph

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines college student is facing charges for reckless driving, after being pulled over near the University of Florida for traveling at 116 mph. According to his traffic citation, Joseph D’ Andre Melhado, 20, was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper while...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

2 men accused of stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from company in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from a flower company in Doral, authorities said. According to the Doral Police Department, Aldo Martin Rodriguez Mendoza, 21, and Steveen Blandon Alvarado, 20, were arrested Tuesday morning after the two men stole different variations of flowers from the US Bouquet Company at 1500 NW 95th Ave.
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Coconut Creek crash

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police shut down a major thoroughfare in Coconut Creek Thursday as they investigated a fatal three-car crash. According to Coconut Creek police, one person died and another was hospitalized after the crash, which happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Sample Road.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of attacking fellow patient at South Florida hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 63-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Tuesday after he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. at South Florida State Hospital regarding...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Driver hospitalized after vehicle collides with school bus in Miami

MIAMI – The driver of a white Mercedes-Benz was hospitalized Wednesday morning after their car collided with a school bus in the City of Miami, first responders confirmed. The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the area of 2876 SW 37th Ave. According to City of Miami Fire Rescue...
MIAMI, FL

