CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Attorneys stood next to the grieving family of a 19-year-old woman on Thursday in Coral Gables. They were together to announce a lawsuit against the man who police said was drunk when he crashed head-on into her car — killing her and four of her friends — in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO