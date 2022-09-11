Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
Click10.com
Police seek suspect that injures 5 in North Miami shooting
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured five adults late Thursday night in North Miami. According to Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, the shooting was near the intersection of Northwest 131 Street and 10 Avenue. Police officers found the...
Click10.com
Driver arrested, 2 passengers at large after vehicle pursuit through Miami-Dade, Broward
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested at least one suspect after a pursuit from Miami-Dade into Broward County ended in Lauderhill early Thursday evening. Officers say two other suspects are still at large. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police officers located the white Honda Civic while traveling north...
Click10.com
South Florida student faces charges for driving 116 mph
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines college student is facing charges for reckless driving, after being pulled over near the University of Florida for traveling at 116 mph. According to his traffic citation, Joseph D’ Andre Melhado, 20, was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Miami Beach police accuse woman of selling fraudulent disabled parking placards
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An undercover sting operation by Miami Beach police led to the arrest of a woman who sold fraudulently-obtained disabled parking placards for up to $200 a piece, according to the office of Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Police arrested 26-year-old Nicole Cardona, a southwest...
Click10.com
Police ‘looking into’ rough northeast Miami-Dade arrest, say suspect threw punches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tough takedown at a South Florida strip mall was caught on camera. Local 10 News spoke to a man who said he was roughed up by officers in northeast Miami-Dade while trying to defend his girlfriend. “He put her at the floor,” Byjhon Losier...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment in Northeast Miami-Dade; 1 taken to hospital
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in the hospital after an apartment went up in smoke. The fire ignited on Northeast 188th Street, Thursday,. Firefighters vented the home as smoke was seen coming out of the building. the victim was sitting on the ground after the fire broke...
Click10.com
Grieving parents file suit against DUI driver in Miami-Dade wrong-way crash killing 5
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Attorneys stood next to the grieving family of a 19-year-old woman on Thursday in Coral Gables. They were together to announce a lawsuit against the man who police said was drunk when he crashed head-on into her car — killing her and four of her friends — in Miami-Dade County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Police seek suspect after man attacked with bat in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating video surveillance that shows a man being attacked by a suspect with a metal bat after coming home from work. The incident caught on video occurred at about 10:40 p.m., on Aug. 6, outside of the victim’s home near Southwest Fourth Street and 87 Path.
Click10.com
2 men accused of stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from company in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing over $46,000 worth of flowers from a flower company in Doral, authorities said. According to the Doral Police Department, Aldo Martin Rodriguez Mendoza, 21, and Steveen Blandon Alvarado, 20, were arrested Tuesday morning after the two men stole different variations of flowers from the US Bouquet Company at 1500 NW 95th Ave.
Click10.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Coconut Creek crash
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police shut down a major thoroughfare in Coconut Creek Thursday as they investigated a fatal three-car crash. According to Coconut Creek police, one person died and another was hospitalized after the crash, which happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Sample Road.
Click10.com
Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Man opens fire after fishing disagreement at Haulover Beach marina
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A fight over fishing led to shots being fired at the Haulover Beach marina. The victims of the shooting weren’t physically injured but they say they are now emotionally scarred. “He was walking on the grass, he ordered two of my friends on the...
Click10.com
Detectives search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body on a street in south Miami-Dade County after a hit-and-run crash on Friday morning. Detectives were searching for the driver who fled. Police officers responded at about 6:45 a.m., near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 320...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
Click10.com
Keys gas station clerk turns tables on robber who pulled knife on him, sheriff says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A gas station clerk in the Florida Keys turned the tables on a robber who threatened to stab him over the weekend, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the clerk drew his own knife instead, stabbing 33-year-old Aaron Vincent Cipollone, who...
Click10.com
Man accused of attacking fellow patient at South Florida hospital
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 63-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Tuesday after he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. at South Florida State Hospital regarding...
Click10.com
Reward offered for information about hit-and-run crash that left woman dead
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Broward Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who fatally struck a woman last week in Pompano Beach. The hit-and-run crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block...
Click10.com
Driver hospitalized after vehicle collides with school bus in Miami
MIAMI – The driver of a white Mercedes-Benz was hospitalized Wednesday morning after their car collided with a school bus in the City of Miami, first responders confirmed. The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the area of 2876 SW 37th Ave. According to City of Miami Fire Rescue...
Click10.com
Family of shooting victim distraught at judge’s sentencing decision for suspect
MIAMI – Emotions were running high in a Miami courthouse on Thursday as a family learned how much time their loved one’s killer would be spending behind bars. The suspect had confessed to accidentally shooting a 17-year-old girl in the head. The victim’s family was visibly pained by...
Comments / 2