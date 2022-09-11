Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] was able to find good demand in the $18.6k zone and quickly surged past the $22k mark. In the next few days, $22.6k and the $24k mark could be tested as well. Such a move upward would be greatly beneficial for Dogecoin [DOGE] bulls.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO