$0.063 and $0.061 can be used to buy Dogecoin with stop-loss at…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] was able to find good demand in the $18.6k zone and quickly surged past the $22k mark. In the next few days, $22.6k and the $24k mark could be tested as well. Such a move upward would be greatly beneficial for Dogecoin [DOGE] bulls.
Hashkey receives SFC’s approval to manage crypto portfolio- Decoding details

Hong Kong-based HashKey Capital Limited has been granted a license from the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to manage portfolios invested in 100% virtual assets. Following the uplift of its Type 9 asset management license, HashKey will be able to manage portfolios investing in crypto assets only...
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for current market downturn

Bitcoin’s [BTC] decline to the $18,500 price region marked the second-lowest low of the bear cycle. As per Glassnode‘s latest report, 11.8% of the coin’s supply has been turned into an unrealized loss. Furthermore, in the last week, the price per BTC rallied from the second lowest...
Luna
Chainlink: Ethereum whales lend LINK a helping hand but…

Chainlink’s [LINK] hopes of reviving may have been given a big boost by the activities of Ethereum [ETH] whales. According to whale tracking platform, WhaleStats, LINK broke into the top ten assets in trading volume that ETH whales traded in the last 24 hours. Based on the data from...
Shiba Inu traders in escrow can thank SHIB’s latest achievement

According to Messari’s recent update, Shiba Inu ranked second among ‘up only since cycle low.’ Thus, surpassing many of its competitors in this category. Some analysts are of the opinion that the meme coin would face high volatility in the near future. But its demand won’t slow down.
Ethereum Classic at $37.5 yet again- where is the battle headed next

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has posted sizeable gains in the past two weeks as the bulls refused to let the price slide beneath the $30 mark. They were able to drive a rally as high as $42 before facing rejection.
Binance is making it big in India, here’s what you need to know

After a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) took effect in July, the number of Indian users signing up on the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance skyrocketed, according to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday. As per the publication’s further information, the number of Binance app downloads in India increased to...
SHIB traders may eventually need to pull sell trigger- Decoding ‘why’

Shiba Inu [SHIB] short-term traders and long-term investors may need to be alert after the coin decided to choose stagnancy. Over the last two weeks, SHIB’s volatility has consolidated around the same spot. For a cryptocurrency that thrives on speculation, this was an unusual trait. However, as things stand,...
Bitcoin halving 2023 and everything latest you need to know

Bitcoin has come into the limelight again. This, after it registered promising gains over the last week. Its price increased by more than 12%. In the midst of the hype surrounding the next bull run, an intriguing piece of information about Bitcoin halving surfaced. The fourth BTC halving, which was initially scheduled to happen in 2024 will now happen sooner than the scheduled date.
Ethereum risk-takers, Merge has laid out these trading levels for you

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. At press time, Ethereum [ETH] stood on the precipice of the Merge. The next few hours of trading will reveal how the market participants feel as Ethereum switches to Proof of Stake (PoS).
Ethereum [ETH]: Evaluating the risk factor post Merge

Customers of renowned US-based cryptocurrency exchange site Coinbase are receiving complete information regarding any risks connected to the impending Merge of Ethereum (ETH). The forthcoming Ethereum upgrade was just discussed in the most recent entry of Coinbase Cloud’s blog. So what are the potential risks?. The latest report from...
BItcoin [BTC] crashes down to $20k- Is it right time to go short

Bitcoin [BTC] took yet another enormous hit after the disappointing inflation news that was released on 13 September. The brutal Consumer Price Index (CPI) report eventually led to a nearly 10% crash for BTC on the price charts. According to the latest data, BTC was trading at $20,300 after losing...
Cardano-based Aada Finance launches $25k opportunity- Here’s how

Ahead of its launch on 13 September, Cardano-based Aada Finance is offering a $25,000 bug bounty competition; those who can spot critical smart contract vulnerabilities and provide suggestions on fixing them will be eligible for the prize. Aada Finance is the first protocol set to offer NFT lending and borrowing...
HyperBC: The crypto asset custody solution has obtained Lithuanian Financial License

HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
Did Algorand’s founders critique Solana? ALGO’s street cred has answer

The founder and CTO of Algorand both have indirectly made strong remarks about Solana in order to compete for Helium Network’s anticipated migration. Now, you might ask if this recent development coupled with Algorand’s massive social media interest helped Algorand’s price. Well, earlier this month, the Helium...
Waves offers a good buying opportunity here, but only if…

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Waves [WAVES] formed a break in market structure and took a turn toward the bullish side over the past week as the bulls managed to drive prices past a crucial resistance.
