ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalhart, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Indicted Homicide Charge

Twenty-One-year-old Oscar Adame has been indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez on July 17th. The indictment was filed on September 2nd in the Potter County District Court. At the time of the shooting, witnesses told police the 31 -year-old Hernandez had been shot in the 3500 block...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy