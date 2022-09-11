Read full article on original website
Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Indicted Homicide Charge
Twenty-One-year-old Oscar Adame has been indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez on July 17th. The indictment was filed on September 2nd in the Potter County District Court. At the time of the shooting, witnesses told police the 31 -year-old Hernandez had been shot in the 3500 block...
abc7amarillo.com
Aerial views of field level data helping reduce groundwater demand for famers, producers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Cameras on drones and aircraft are helping ag producers and farmers in the Texas Panhandle get an aerial view of capturing field-level data. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water, ABC 7 News looks at how remote sensing is helping growers detect crop water stress while reducing demand for a precious resource.
