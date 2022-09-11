ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

WRBL News 3

Cold Case: Still no arrest in case of missing Georgia woman whose remains were found in 2013

GEORGIA (WRBL) – In September 2009, a Georgia woman was reported missing from her Brantley County home, with her remains being found nearly four years later, in July 2013. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the death of Dawn Angela “Angel” McCarty has been ruled a homicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain […]
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
Click10.com

VIDEO: Fast food worker saves Florida woman, baby from carjacker

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Chick-Fil-A worker went above and beyond, when he saved a customer from being carjacked with her baby in the restaurant parking lot. The restaurant’s security cameras recorded the moment when employee, Mykel Gordon, ran to the woman when he heard her screaming for help.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WTGS

Southern District of Georgia indicts 6 defendants on firearm possession charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia indicted six defendants on federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The cases were brought to court as a result of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which has led to the charging of over 770 defendants on illegal firearms offenses in the past four years.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
MyArkLaMiss

Alabama police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
LA FAYETTE, AL

