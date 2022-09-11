Read full article on original website
Cold Case: Still no arrest in case of missing Georgia woman whose remains were found in 2013
GEORGIA (WRBL) – In September 2009, a Georgia woman was reported missing from her Brantley County home, with her remains being found nearly four years later, in July 2013. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the death of Dawn Angela “Angel” McCarty has been ruled a homicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain […]
Chick-fil-A employee stops carjacking in Florida, authorities say
The employee was punched in the face during the altercation, authorities say.
Click10.com
VIDEO: Fast food worker saves Florida woman, baby from carjacker
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Chick-Fil-A worker went above and beyond, when he saved a customer from being carjacked with her baby in the restaurant parking lot. The restaurant’s security cameras recorded the moment when employee, Mykel Gordon, ran to the woman when he heard her screaming for help.
WTGS
Southern District of Georgia indicts 6 defendants on firearm possession charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia indicted six defendants on federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The cases were brought to court as a result of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which has led to the charging of over 770 defendants on illegal firearms offenses in the past four years.
App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
Abandoned sailboat in south Alabama river causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
Click10.com
WATCH: Alleged catalytic converter thieves take Florida deputies on wild chase
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies were led on a wild chase by two alleged catalytic converter thieves who are now behind bars. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies said they pulled over the two suspects, who later drove off and crashed their car near a Wells Fargo Bank in the area.
WTGS
2 Georgia children shot, suspect now in custody had just left prison, says GBI
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital after they were shot over the weekend in Georgia, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says a suspect is now in custody. The incident happened Saturday night at a home in Moultrie on Old Adel Road,...
WDEF
Georgia Young girl testifies against her molester
SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – It didn’t take a jury long to side with a young girl who took the stand to testify that her mother’s boyfriend had molested her. They convicted 33 year old Jonathan Michael Culberson of molestation and sexual battery of a child under 16.
Georgia woman admits to lying about receiving Purple Heart, her 9-year-old having cancer
LAVONIA, Ga. — A Georgia woman confessed to lying about being a veteran and lying about her daughter having cancer. Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran and child cruelty last week in Franklin County, Georgia, according to local media reports. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
KRMG
FBI officials: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found
FBI officials: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found The 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days. (NCD)
Click10.com
Florida ethics commission finds probable cause that Broward Sheriff Tony ‘lied, misused’ position
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Commission on Ethics said Wednesday it has found probable cause to believe Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony “misused his public position” when he lied to get his first job at the Coral Springs Police Department. The end result could lead to...
Click10.com
Viral video brings attention to potential dangers of climate crisis impacting South Florida
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If this summer’s sweltering heat or the unusually quiet peak of hurricane season hasn’t convinced you, South Florida is already experiencing the effects of climate change. A new video was recently released that is meant to wake us all up to the urgency...
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
Small plane crashes into lake near Georgia-South Carolina border
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed into a lake on Saturday near the border of South Carolina and Georgia, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets that the Beechcraft B55 Baron crashed into Lake Hartwell near Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, S.C. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
GBI: Killer identified in 1988 cold case murder of woman found in north Georgia
GEORGIA (WRBL) – In March 2022, Stacey Lyn Chahorski finally got her true name back after being known as Rising Fawn Jane Doe for nearly 34 years, and now investigators have had another major break through in the cold case out of north Georgia. On Sept. 6, 2022, at a joint news conference between the […]
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
“We are going to come after you” Alabama lawmaker calls for harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers
MONGTOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From March 2021 to March this year the CDC reported a 20% uptick in drug overdose deaths in Alabama. DEA Assistant Special Agent for Alabama Towanda Thorne-James says that trend is largely fueled by fentanyl. She says just 2 milligrams, the equivalent of about 15 grains of salt, can be fatal. […]
Alabama police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
