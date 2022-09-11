OXFORD, Miss. -- Three weeks into the season, the Ole Miss Rebels are utilizing their third different helmet design when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. The Rebels are going with the white lids they wore during Week 1 against the Troy Trojans, but instead of the blue and red decals, they are returning to the plain red versions that were used during the 2018 season. This helmet design first saw the field when Ole Miss faced Texas Tech in 2018.

OXFORD, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO