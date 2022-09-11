Gina Goggins totaled 31 assists, nine service points and three aces Thursday night to lead host Firestone (4-5, 2-0) to a win over Ellet (4-5, 2-1) in a City Series match. Firestone’s Emani Myers played a key role at the net with 12 kills and added nine service points. The Falcons also received solid contributions from Ruth Adams (nine digs, nine service points); Mariska Capper (nine digs) and Savannah Diamond (three blocks).

AKRON, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO