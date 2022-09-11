Read full article on original website
Firestone, Hoban, CVCA, Tallmadge, Highland, Wadsworth earn volleyball wins
Gina Goggins totaled 31 assists, nine service points and three aces Thursday night to lead host Firestone (4-5, 2-0) to a win over Ellet (4-5, 2-1) in a City Series match. Firestone’s Emani Myers played a key role at the net with 12 kills and added nine service points. The Falcons also received solid contributions from Ruth Adams (nine digs, nine service points); Mariska Capper (nine digs) and Savannah Diamond (three blocks).
