San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Associated Press

Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — Sergio Alcántara used a translator for most of his postgame interview following his three-run homer in the 10th inning that lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night. The questions would come in English. Alcántara responded in Spanish. That is, until he was asked if he was looking for a fastball during his clutch at-bat. No translator needed for that one. “Yeah,” he said, grinning. “I was looking fastball.”
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Nola absent for Padres Wednesday afternoon

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners. Jorge Alfaro will catch for Mike Clevinger and hit ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres’ implied total (3.40) is fifth-lowest in the majors...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 13

The Dodgers can clinch the NL West for the ninth time in the last ten years tonight with a win in Arizona or a Padres loss in Seattle. The two games start at the same time, but Clayton Kershaw and Merrill Kelly are both quick workers while Padres starter Yu Darvish is on the slow side, so there’s a decent chance the Dodgers can wrap up the West on the field before the Padres finish losing to the Mariners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Freeland outduels Cease, Rockies blank White Sox 3-0

Kyle Freeland outdueled Dylan Cease and put a dent in a push by the Chicago White Sox for a playoff spot, pitching 6 2/3 shutout innings as the Colorado Rockies earned a 3-0 victory Wednesday.The White Sox fell four games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland with 19 games remaining. Chicago travels to Cleveland for a makeup game Thursday, and the teams return to Chicago for a three-game series starting Sept. 20."I'll be talking to them," White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. "I'll say, 'Hey, we still got a chance. Do our job and put pressure on (the Guardians).' "Freeland (9-9)...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

No Trap Game: White Sox Top Rockies With Pair of Homers

The Chicago White Sox returned home from a seven-game road trip Tuesday and took care of business against the Colorado Rockies. Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu provided the pop while Michael Kopech and the Sox' bullpen limited the visitors to two runs. Those efforts helped the South Siders open the two-game series with a 4-2 victory.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Diamondbacks host the Padres to begin 4-game series

San Diego Padres (78-65, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (67-75, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Thursday to start a four-game series. Arizona has gone 38-36 in home games...
PHOENIX, AZ

