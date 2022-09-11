Deal | Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS on sale with a massive 29% discount

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is now purchasable starting at US$599
Asus announced quite a few workstation-grade ExpertBook laptops at IFA 2022. They varied between thin and light solutions and full-fledged workhorses with beefy hardware. The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable, on the other hand, had been announced at CES 2022. Our in-depth review determined it to be a decent laptop, but it had numerous flaws. Asus has finally revealed its price and availability in the United States.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors headed to next-generation 2-in-1 convertibles
Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and 12 GB specifications confirmed by new leak
A previous leak speculated that Nvidia would launch two variants of the GeForce RTX 4080, one with 12 GB of VRAM and the other with 16 GB. It seemed a little suspicious initially given the fiasco with the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB and 10 GB variants. However, renowned leaker Kopite7kimi, who has had an excellent track record with all Nvidia-related material, has now essentially confirmed the aforementioned information. The leaker adds that "his work is done", implying that these specs are final.
notebookcheck.net
MSI card with Intel Arc A380 desktop GPU spotted in China, beats Nvidia's GTX 1650 in synthetic tests
Intel still has not managed to successfully launch the Arc Alchemist desktop GPU lineup, despite initial plans for Q1 2022 release. Between a few delays, recent promises for a “very soon“ release and some gloomy rumors suggesting an impending demise of Team Blue’s dGPU branch, the fate of Intel’s return as a key player in the desktop graphics arena remains shrouded in mystery. The more powerful A7xx models might take some more time to see availability, but it looks like the low-end A380 is already offered by MSI in China with workstations produced by DAIV. As reported by ITmedia, the Arc A380 has been tested with a mid-tower configuration that includes a Core I7-12700 processor and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, and performance is somewhat better compared to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650, especially in synthetic benchmarks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
BenQ TH575 cheaper projector aimed at gamers arrives with 150-in image
BenQ has launched a new lower cost 1080p projector designed for gaming, the TH575. Also built for a home cinema, the projector can throw images up to 150-in (~381 cm) across, with a 1.49~1.64:1 throw ratio and a Rec. 709 color gamut. The picture is optimized using an auto vertical keystone tool, and the device has a light source with up to 3,800 ANSI lumens brightness that will last up to 15,000 hours. LampSave mode will intelligently adjust the brightness to extend the light’s lifetime.
notebookcheck.net
Ethereum completes PoS merge, but GPU-based ETH mining is not dead yet
With the recently completed Ethereum PoS merge, the coin would effectively become unmineable via GPUs some time in 2023. However, an immediate GPU dump is unlikely, as new PoW alternatives including Ethereum Classic or the newly-created EthereumPOW hard fork still see considerable support from certain large GPU mining players. Ethereum’s...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro+, OPPO Find X6 Pro to debut with 1-inch main cameras
Android Business Chinese Tech Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Xiaomi brought the Xiaomi 12S Ultra to the market as the first mainstream device with a 1-inch sensor. As it appears, more OEMs will toe that line next year, with a new leak now revealing three flagships that will also debut with 1-inch cameras.
notebookcheck.net
At least 7 laptops with foldable displays on tap for 2023 release as well as the first phone with rollable screen
According to reputed display industry analyst Ross Young, head of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm, there will be 30 bendy phones and laptops with foldable displays released in 2023. Besides 23 foldable phones and 7 laptops with displays that bend, we would also witness the launch of the first rollable display phone then. So far, most every major Android phone company, including Google, has been rumored to be working on a rollable display prototype or to have patented something related to the technology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches with a curved 120 Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chipset
Honor has presented the X40, or X40 5G, as it often refers to the device in its marketing materials. Revealed in four colours, the Honor X40 5G measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 g, within which it features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. According to Honor, the large panel operates at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Honor has included an 8 MP front-facing camera, which it complements with 50 MP primary and 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Gaming Monitor G24: New gaming monitor launches in Xiaomi's home market with a 165 Hz refresh rate
Xiaomi has launched a new gaming monitor under its Redmi brand. Sold as the Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 in China, it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi will release the gaming monitor in other markets. Typically, the company launches some gaming monitors outside its home market, such as the Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27" and the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34". However, it has not commented on the fate of the Redmi Gaming Monitor G24 yet.
notebookcheck.net
Rampant Ryzen 9 7900X further exposes UserBenchmark bias as AMD's 12-core Zen 4 chip rips up Raptor Lake rivals
It’s best to make this point straight from the offset: UserBenchmark has gained considerable notoriety in the benchmarking community because of its clear and proven bias toward Intel parts. However, the controversial site is still a useful tool for spotting new and upcoming chips being tested, and now we have a first sighting (via APISAK) of the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X on the synthetic benchmark. The 12-core Zen 4 part has made an astonishing run that left it with an average bench score of 135%, although as the site fairly points out the lack of samples means “this result should be interpreted with caution”. The familiar withering criticism and attack on “Advanced Marketing Devices” is undoubtedly in preparation.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Osmo Action 3 starts for US$329 with a new design, long battery life and improved waterproofing
DJI has beaten GoPro to the punch by unveiling the Osmo Action 3, which arrives just ahead of the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Eschewing last year's modular design, the Osmo Action 3 has an additional front-facing touchscreen display, as well as superior image stabilisation and long battery life than the Action 2, among other changes.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Gaming Laptop: Questionable specification sheet leaks with 165 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
According to new reports, Microsoft has a gaming laptop up its sleeve. Reputedly to be marketed as the Surface Gaming Laptop, the device is alleged to feature up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 32 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Irregularities in the specification sheet hint raise questions about the leak's authenticity, though.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion pricing and availability is revealed for the Indian market
Motorola has now confirmed that its new Edge 30 Ultra will be coming to India as well as the Eurozone soon, bringing its ground-breaking ISOCELL HP1 main camera sensor and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 power with it as with the X30 Pro Chinese-market version. The new flagship is coming to...
notebookcheck.net
Google "Pixelbook 2023" is reportedly cancelled, perhaps indefinitely, as the OEM re-directs its resources elsewhere
Chromebook Convertible / 2-in-1 Leaks / Rumors Laptop Google Pixel Ultrabook. The Pixelbook Go has been projected to get a long-overdue successor in 2023, a device that may or may not have been pitched at a higher-end tier of the PC market. However, according to The Verge, Google has now "dissolved" its efforts in this respect in its entirety, going so far as to shut the division responsible for the upcoming laptop down.
notebookcheck.net
Insane RTX 4090 pre-order price emerges: A Vietnamese retailer is allegedly charging more than US$2,000 for the RTX 4090
While we have had a lot of leaks dissecting the hardware specifications and the performance of the RTX 40 series GPUs, the information regarding the price of the upcoming Nvidia Lovelace boards is scarce. We now have our first look at the alleged pre-order prices for the RTX 4090 being charged by a Vietnamese retailer.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 6 may have identical processors
According to a report, both new Apple Watch models utilise the same underlying silicon as their predecessors. Unusually, Apple did not provide many details about its Apple S8 chipset during last week's Far Out launch event. So far, the company would only confirm that the Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 rely on a 64-bit dual-core processor with 1.8 GHz CPU clock speeds, both complemented by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage.
notebookcheck.net
The Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best Intel Evo laptops, but the lack of maintenance options prevents a better rating
The new Huawei MateBook X Pro confirms its flagship status in our review and it is currently one of the best Intel Evo laptops you can buy. Compared to the previous model there are some changes, including a slightly larger chassis to accommodate the larger 14.2-inch screen. It is also a bit bigger than the majority of 13.3-inch laptops and also slightly bigger than the new Apple MacBook Air M2, but it is still very compact and very comfortable to carry around at little more than 1.2 kg. The magnesium chassis with its soft surfaces feels nice to touch and we also like the dark blue color, which is fortunately not as prone to fingerprints as the new MacBook Air M2 in the color Midnight.
notebookcheck.net
Entire Raptor Lake CPU lineup leaks as Intel accidently confirms key specifications of the upcoming processors
While we have been getting consistent information regarding the Intel Raptor Lake processors, the company has never officially confirmed the hardware specifications of the 13th gen lineup. Through what looks like an accident, Intel has confirmed some key specs for the Intel Raptor Lake CPUs. In a blog post intended...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi starts selling the POCO M5 and POCO M5s in Europe at a discount
A week ago, Xiaomi launched POCO M5 and POCO M5s, two smartphones that do not look like they belong to the same family. Still, the company has started selling both simultaneously and with identical introductory offers. Incidentally, early orders will receive double POCO points too, as well as two months subscription to YouTube Premium. However, only the POCO M5s also comes with a complimentary 33 W power adapter.
Comments / 0