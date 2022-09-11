ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery celebrates 4-year anniversary

By Marco Torrez
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Saturday marks the fourth anniversary of the grand opening of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Downtown Bakersfield. Family members expressed their gratitude at a special ceremony this morning.

An anniversary celebrated by the community. Grateful mothers packed the seats, recognizing the gallery for keeping the memory of their children alive.

“It means a lot to me. My first concern after I lost my son was that people would remember for a little bit then they would forget unless its people that its closest to you. Its’ coming up on 10 years since my son passed and he’s still with us today,” Deborah Mackey a mother of a deceased veteran from Kern said.

The event marks the fourth anniversary of the gallery’s grand opening. It’s known for its portraits of kern natives who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

“It’s just an honor and a privilege of a lifetime to be a part of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery where our mission is to always remember never forgotten and we serve to honor each of the 27 fallen post 9/11 service members from Kern County,” Daniel Betts the executive director of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery said.

The gallery continues to grow over the years. From portraits to full rooms dedicated to previous wars fought.
The memory and stories of Kern heroes remain alive within these walls. Spreading their history to younger generations.

“I think people need to understand what a somber place it is but also what an incredible place it is for young people,” Betts said. “Unlike most museums you can walk in it’s interactive. You can pick up the gear you can put on the kit.”

“Come see the portrait of a warrior gallery,” Mackey said. “People that gave their lives for our country need to be recognized and remembered.”

The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery’s next mission is complete it’s WWII room.

KGET 17

All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO partners with controversial FOX reality television show ‘COPS’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The long-running reality television show “COPS” is making its way back to Kern County again. The show last worked with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office about a decade ago. KCSO got approval from the Kern County Board of Supervisors for the partnership with the now FOX-owned show. The sheriff’s office needed approval […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Community members hold vigil for soccer coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just minutes past six in the evening, cars begin to arrive outside the home of Kyle Lundy. Colorful flowers, flickering candles and posterboards with images of Lundy posing with kids in red and blue soccer uniforms all surround a huge, framed headshot of Lundy.   From the cars, which keep arriving, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
