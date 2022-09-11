Read full article on original website
Related
This Week’s Alabama High School Football Poll
Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County has 3 teams in this week’s Alabama high school football poll; Piedmont remains No. 1 in Class 3A,; Anniston No. 6, Jacksonville No. 9 in Class 4A.
thecurrent-online.com
Teddy Gentry Net Worth 2022: What is Teddy Gentry’s Net Worth As Investigated After Cocaine Arrest
Teddy Wayne Gentry was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, in the United States of America, on January 22, 1952. Alabama was started by Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, who was his cousin, in 1969. Teddy Gentry is a band member who sings and plays the bass guitar. The band did...
thearabtribune.com
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHNT-TV
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One of the founding members of the country band, “Alabama” was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday. Teddy Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anniston RMC Provides a Community Update on Flu and COVID Boosters
Anniston, AL – On September, 14th, Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at RMC Anniston, gave a community update on COVID boosters and flu shots.
wbrc.com
Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
I Saw Teddy Gentry Smoking (And I have PROOF!)
Teddy Gentry from supergroup "ALABAMA" was busted this week for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Gentry, a 70-year-old, was booked on second degree suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Many years ago, I had the EXTREME PLEASURE of seeing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
Alabama man who allegedly stole Tennessee ambulance, crashed into police car has died
An Alabama man arrested earlier this year after allegedly stealing an ambulance at Erlanger hospital and later crashing it into a patrol car has died. Timothy Burt, 66, of Fort Payne, was detained after Hamilton County deputies and Chattanooga police officers responded to a call about an ambulance being stolen by a hospital patient, according to an affidavit.
Bankston Motor Homes to move from Albertville to Attalla
The Albertville location for Bankston Motor Homes will soon find a new "home" in Etowah County.
Alabama man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
UPDATED: Two-Vehicle Crash Creates I-20 Lane Blockage
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 15, has caused lane blockage. The left and right lanes on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 182 mile marker, in Talladega County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway PatrolDivision will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
wbrc.com
Man charged, person of interest sought in Talladega stolen vehicle investigation
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Talladega man was charged in a stolen vehicle investigation in Talladega County. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old Town Creek woman as a person of interest in the case. While investigating vehicle thefts and the subsequent recovery of multiple stolen motor vehicles in...
Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
Investigation underway after off-duty deputy elbows Alabama suspect during Labor Day bar fight arrest
A north Alabama sheriff’s office is investigating one of its own after an off-duty deputy elbowed a suspect three times during an arrest stemming from a bar fight on Labor Day. Video of the incident obtained by north Alabama radio station WEIS showed the off-duty deputy with the Cherokee...
Work begins on new 135,000-square-foot Pell City shopping center
Work has begun on a new 135,000-square-foot shopping center off Interstate 20 on Dr. John Haynes Drive in Pell City. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt said the project, located on the former site of the St. Clair County Hospital, has been four years in the making. It is a project...
Weaver City Council Assures No Danger with Drinking Water and Votes to Invest in New Security Measures
Weaver, AL - Weaver held its regularly scheduled work session and city council meeting on September 14th, 2022. The Mayor opened the work session by confirming that the final piece of the splash pad has been received and installed. He then went on to confirm that starting September 14th City Hall will begin getting a new roof. This will not effect work or access to any city services.
Comments / 0