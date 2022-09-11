Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Chesterland West Geauga pushes past Pepper Pike Orange
Chesterland West Geauga's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Pepper Pike Orange 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 15. Recently on September 8 , Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Chagrin Falls in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Chesterland West Geauga stymies Pepper Pike Orange
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Pepper Pike Orange as it was blanked 4-0 by Chesterland West Geauga in Ohio girls soccer on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls and Pepper Pike Orange took on Chardon NDCL on September 8 at Pepper Pike Orange High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Mantua Crestwood stifles Ravenna Southeast
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mantua Crestwood proved that in blanking Ravenna Southeast 9-0 on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Ravenna Southeast squared off with October 7, 2021 at Ravenna Southeast High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga flexes stout defense to thwart Painesville Harvey
A suffocating defense helped Chesterland West Geauga handle Painesville Harvey 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Painesville Harvey faced off on September 9, 2021 at Painesville Harvey High School. For a full recap, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Kirtland's win over Independence
A vice-like defensive effort helped Kirtland squeeze Independence 3-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Independence and Kirtland faced off on August 24, 2021 at Independence High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Home Sweet Home: Lexington opens new gym with win over West Holmes
LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s season-long road trip finally came to an end. Lexington christened its new high school gym with a 3-0 win over West Holmes in Ohio Cardinal Conference volleyball action Thursday at Lexington High School. GALLERY: Lexington vs. West Holmes Volleyball. Lexington beat West Holmes 3-0...
richlandsource.com
Close Encounter: Gates Mills Hawken nips Chesterland West Geauga
Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Gates Mills Hawken passed in a 2-1 victory at Chesterland West Geauga's expense at Chesterland West Geauga High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on August 30, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Perry and...
richlandsource.com
Mantua Crestwood blanks Ashtabula Lakeside
No worries, Mantua Crestwood's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 11-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Perry on September 8 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Lakeside deals goose eggs to Chagrin Falls in fine defensive showing
Ashtabula Lakeside's defense kept Chagrin Falls under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision in Ohio girls volleyball on September 13. In recent action on September 8, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Ashtabula Edgewood on September 8 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Aurora refuses to yield to Tallmadge
A vice-like defensive effort helped Aurora squeeze Tallmadge 4-0 in a shutout performance on September 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on September 8 , Aurora squared off with Streetsboro in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Geneva pushes past Beachwood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Geneva bottled Beachwood 3-0 on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 8, Geneva faced off against Perry and Beachwood took on Chesterland West Geauga on August 30 at Beachwood High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls Kenston can't hang with Eastlake North
Eastlake North collected a solid win over Chagrin Falls Kenston in a 3-1 verdict in Ohio boys soccer action on September 13. Last season, Eastlake North and Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off with September 14, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lexington vs. West Holmes Volleyball
Lexington beat West Holmes 3-0 in Ohio Cardinal Conference volleyball action Thursday at Lexington High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Rocky River Lutheran West deals goose eggs to Richmond Heights in fine defensive showing
No worries, Rocky River Lutheran West's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Richmond Heights in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 13. The last time Rocky River Lutheran West and Richmond Heights played in a 3-0 game on September 9, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Gates Mills Hawken drums Mantua Crestwood with resounding beat
Gates Mills Hawken didn't tinker with Mantua Crestwood, scoring an 8-1 result in the win column in Ohio girls soccer on September 13. In recent action on September 8, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Kirtland and Mantua Crestwood took on Ashtabula Edgewood on September 8 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire blanks Middlefield Cardinal in shutout performance
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Burton Berkshire shutout Middlefield Cardinal 12-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 8, Burton Berkshire faced off against Conneaut and Middlefield Cardinal took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Timberlane Finish Solutions opens Longview Avenue building
MANSFIELD -- Wilmer Martin has loved woodworking since he built his first birdhouse. Knowing he wanted to be a woodworker, Martin worked for other shop owners before founding his own business, Timberlane Cabinets, in Greenwich. He renamed his business Timberlane Finish Solutions in 2008 and later realized the company was outgrowing its space.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire soars over Mantua Crestwood
The force was strong for Burton Berkshire as it pierced Mantua Crestwood during Tuesday's 3-1 thumping at Burton Berkshire High on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood played in a 3-2 game on October 7, 2021. For a full...
richlandsource.com
Local students among Ashbrook Scholar Award winners
ASHLAND – The Ashbrook Scholar Program is a rigorous liberal arts program for students studying politics, history, or economics at Ashland University that includes an annual scholarship awarded solely on merit to the most promising students. The following students in the north central Ohio area have been awarded a...
richlandsource.com
Josh Turner & Monster Trucks: What to expect at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — In 2021, the Ashland County Fair attracted almost 70,000 people. County Fair Office Manager Cathy Rice wants that number higher this year. "So we're hoping to go back up into the 90,000s this year, which would be terrific. We're hearing it's supposed to be good weather," she said.
Comments / 0