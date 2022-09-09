ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England test captain Ben Stokes urges sporting events to go ahead this weekend in honour of the Queen who 'loved sport'... despite second test against South Africa in addition to Premier League and EFL fixtures being postponed

By Henry Tomlinson For Mailonline
 6 days ago

England test team captain Ben Stokes has urged for sporting events to go ahead this weekend in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

It has been confirmed that EFL and Premier League fixtures have been postponed this weekend and Leeds' match against Nottingham Forest on Monday as a mark of respect for the Queen.

The decision was left to the individual organisations by the UK Government after they had said that there was no obligation to postpone or cancel this weekend's sporting fixtures due to the death of the Queen.

However, Stokes has urged that they should be played on social media.

Replying to a tweet from retired footballer Darren Huckerby asking people whether or not sporting events should go ahead with his opinion being that events should go ahead with ahead the national anthem being played and players wearing black armbands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqJWe_0hqbDmf200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1bO4_0hqbDmf200
Ben Stokes wants sporting events to go ahead this weekend in order to honour the Queen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qy8Jg_0hqbDmf200
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon leading to sport postponements

Black armbands are usually worn by players as a way of paying tribute to people who have died or after major incidents.

Stokes replied to the tweet as he said: 'She loved sport, should go ahead in her memory.'

The England captain was due to lead his side out for the second day of the test against South Africa at The Oval in London, but the match has been postponed as part of the country's period of mourning for the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pam6w_0hqbDmf200
England's test match against South Africa was postponed due to the death of the Queen

The first day was a wash out due to rain throughout the day, with no cricket being played at all.

Europa League games involving Manchester United and Arsenal and the Europe Conference League games involving West Ham and Hearts went ahead on Thursday night.

Updates about the rescheduling of the postponed sporting fixtures will be announced soon.

WHICH SPORTING EVENTS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF THE QUEEN?

Football

The Government earlier advised that no sporting events should go ahead this weekend - or on the day of the Queen's funeral - but have left the final decision up to the individual organisations.

Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday evening with pre-match tributes.

The Northern Ireland Football League announced that Friday night's matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed.

The English Football League also confirmed that Friday night's Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday's fixtures yet to be made.

The Irish FA has announced that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not take place.

All of the Premier League 2 fixtures have been cancelled, as well as the Championship match between Burnley and Norwich.

Tonight’s League Two fixture between Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County has also been postponed.

Cricket

Friday's play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

Rugby Union

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women's summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

However, organisers later revealed they are planning to restart at Wentworth this weekend, awaiting guidance from Buckingham Palace.

Formula 1

Sunday's Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute's silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Horse racing

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday - including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster - have also been cancelled.

Athletics

The Great North Run, the world's largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.

Cycling

Friday's Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

