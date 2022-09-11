ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Football Frenzy: Powerhouses dominate on Saturday

By AJ Feldman, Carl Jones
 5 days ago

Rush-Henrietta 30, Fairport 13

The Royal comets sprinted out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter against their rivals en route to a stress-free victory to move to 2-0.

Evan Brock ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter, finishing the day with 16 carries for 81 yards. O.J. Singletary had the other touchdown in the first quarter, a 26-yard catch and run from Jackson Koppers. Singletary also had a 38-yard pick-six in the third quarter, Rush-Henrietta’s only points of the second half.

After getting in a 23-0 halftime hole, Red Raiders fought back with two touchdown passes from QB Jackson Rucker. He ended the day with 181 yards through the air on 14 completions with 21 attempts. Sam Pucci had five receptions for 142 yards, while Jerry Ostrander and Scott Thompson had touchdown receptions.

Rush-Henrietta (2-0) will host St. Francis out of the Buffalo area on Saturday afternoon while Fairport (1-1) will host Penfield on the same afternoon.

East/World of Inquiry 35, Irondequoit 7

East’s Zymier Jackson accounted for over 240 total yards and three scores in their 35-7 win over Irondequoit.

East jumped out to a 28-0 lead at the half to effectively put the game out of reach. Edwin Spencer led the Eagles’ defense with 14 tackles, three TFL’s and a sack.

Marcus Moore had a phenomenal game catching a 55-yard touchdown and two interceptions to help the Eagles secure the win. Anthony Diaz had over 115 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The do-it-all athlete also was perfect on PATs on the day going 5-for-5.

East (2-0) will host Wilson/Early College on Friday at 6 p.m. Irondequoit (1-1) will look to get back in the win column against Eastridge the same evening.

Monroe 50, Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep 0

The Red Jackets routed the Kings in their home opener, scoring a touchdown in the first minute of the game and never looking back.

Monroe led 30-0 at halftime as they won their second straight game by at least 48 points, defeating Newark/Marion last week 54-6.

Kiyah Moses had an efficient day under center, completing nine of his thirteen passes with one touchdown. Roberto Robinson led the Red Jackets on the ground, with twelve carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Monroe (2-0) will battle fellow unbeaten Batavia on Thursday night while Bishop Kearney (0-2) will try and get in the win column on Saturday afternoon against Wayne.

Canandaigua 33, Wilson/Early College 14

Tysheed Crockton’s opening kickoff return for a touchdown paced the Braves in their 33-14 win over Wilson.

On a hail-mary attempt before halftime, Drew Williamee hit Crockton to give the Braves a 27-0 lead into the break. Sophomore Tre’Mell Coleman also scored two first-half touchdowns.

Canandaigua (2-0) will look to remain undefeated next week against Athena on Friday, September 16 th . Wilson (0-2) will hit the road and take on fellow city team East the same night.

Brighton 52, Olympia/Odyssey 12

The Bruins jumped all over the Griffins, leading 21-0 after the first quarter and 42-6 at halftime for their second straight blowout win.

Brighton, who beat Thomas 24-0 last week, scored seven touchdowns from seven different players.

Jaylen Nieves, Gavin Parks, Jaden Smith, and Sinncere Walker had rushing touchdowns while Kieran Hughes, Kaleb Matthews, and Wes Sturrup caught passes through the air.

Quarterback Tyler Martinovich completed just four passes on five attempts, but three of those completions went for touchdowns. He finished with 71 passing yards and 26 rushing yards.

JT Snyder and Kaleb Matthews had interceptions for the Bruins, while Kieran Hughes led the team with six tackles.

The connection of Matt Valicenti to Jordan Lee was the lone bright spot for the Griffins. Valicenti had 242 passing yards and two touchdowns, both to Lee who had five receptions for 150 yards.

Brighton (2-0) will look to continue their strong start as they host Gates Chili next Saturday while Olympia/Odyssey will travel to Thomas on Friday night.

Spencerport 51, Gates Chili 20

The Rangers cruised to their second victory of the season, using a 36-12 halftime lead to power past the Spartans.

Cameron Mesh had himself a day, with four touchdowns on just nine carries. He finished with 167 yards. Taron Beachum had the other Ranger touchdown in the first half, a 70-yard interception return for a score. He also had seven tackles.

Marlon Salmon, Jr. had two touchdowns for the Spartans and Jay Rattigan scored the other touchdown for Gates Chili.

Spencerport (2-0) will get their first test of the season next week hosting undefeated Schroeder on Friday night while Gates Chili (0-2) will travel to Brighton on Saturday night.

