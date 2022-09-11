Read full article on original website
Did You Know Lafayette Hosted a PGA Tour Tournament in the Late 50s/Early 60s?
It was a sad day yesterday for Acadiana golf fans when we learned that the Louisiana Open was being dropped from the PGA Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. That ends a 31-year run for the tournament held in the spring at Le Triomphe in Broussard. However, did you know that...
Watch: Cameron Jordan Gives Great Speech To Students At Lafayette Academy Lower Elementary School
Cameron Jordan has always been a huge impact player on the field for Saint’s defense. He sits 34th all-time in sacks as he has racked 100.5 in his career so far. Jordan has been a staple for that defense and the main reason why the Saints have had a top ten defense the past three seasons.
