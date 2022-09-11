(WJAR) — The lawyer for the family of a Providence man who died falling from a drawbridge in Wisconsin in August is calling for an independent review of the incident. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said 77-year-old Richard Dujardin was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in Milwaukee on Aug. 15 when he failed to recognize the bridge was rising. Dujardin tried to catch up, but there was not enough time. Officials said he held onto a side rail for two minutes before falling 71 feet onto the sidewalk.

