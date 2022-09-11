Read full article on original website
DEM extends Upper Bay shellfishing closure following Warwick sewer spill
(WJAR) — A temporary closure on shellfishing on the upper Narragansett Bay has been extended due to Warwick’s sewage spill, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced on Thursday. The area was closed due to recent rainfall and was scheduled to reopen on September 16, still now...
West Place Animal Sanctuary opens gates to public for second visitors' weekend this year
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A local animal sanctuary is opening its gates to the public this weekend for the second time this year. West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is giving you the opportunity to mingle with their animal residents with their fall visitors' weekend. Director of Development and...
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 stores in Massachusetts
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close three stores in Massachusetts, according to a list of planned closures posted on its corporate website. Among the dozens of stores to close are those in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. A store in Waterford, Connecticut, is also on the closure list, which...
'Smelled like a toilet in my bedroom,': Sewage spills in Warwick neighborhood
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The rupture of a sewer line in Warwick has kept crews busy and residents restless over the past two days. A 46-year-old pipe on Lake Shore Drive in Warwick ruptured Monday, causing heavy flooding in the neighborhood. An estimated 162,000 gallons of sewage was dumped into Warwick Pond.
East Greenwich teenager starts cupcake business to benefit local charities
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A teenager in East Greenwich is already getting a taste of success at the age of 14. Sara Maggio is turning her passion for baking into a business that gives back - one cupcake at a time. "I know I'm luckier than some other...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash
(WJAR) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. The accident remains under investigation.
Warwick mayor says Warwick sewage line repairs are complete
(WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said repairs for a ruptured sewer pipe were completed on Wednesday. The 24-inch line ruptured Monday night on Lake Shore Drive, with the Warwick Sewer Authority estimating 161,600 gallons of sewage flowing into the Warwick Pond. According to the Warwick Sewer Authority, engineers...
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
Warwick mayor: Thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into Warwick Pond due to rupture
(WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi says thousands of gallons of sewage flowed into Warwick Pond due to a sewer line rupture on Monday. Picozzi said the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is recommending no contact with the pond and all points seaward to the Bay. The Warwick...
Winters Elementary School to reopen after power outage
(WJAR) — School leaders announced Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will reopen on Friday after a power outage closed the school for two days. Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams informed families on Thursday the power was fully restored, allowing students to return the classroom. The power was knocked out in...
Traffic to shift to new northbound Providence Viaduct
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced traffic will begin shifting onto the new I-95 northbound Providence Viaduct Bridge starting Friday night. The traffic changes will occur in three phases, with the first lane shifting onto the bridge Friday. According to RIDOT, the remaining lanes will shift around two weeks later and traffic from the Atwells Avenue on-ramp will shift in early October.
Martha's Vineyard scrambles to find shelter, food for migrants sent without advance notice
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WJAR) — Dozens of Venezuelan migrants were staying at a church's homeless shelter on Martha's Vineyard Thursday night. Officials said they had no idea they were coming. Volunteers stepped up to help the migrants at St. Andrew's Parish House. Some of the migrants told NBC 10 News...
Police: Man reportedly attacked by masked group in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A 20-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a group of people wearing masks in Fall River just after midnight on Monday, police said. Officers responded to the emergency room at Saint Anne’s Hospital at about 12:15 a.m. for a patient with non-life threatening stab wounds.
Family lawyer wants independent investigation into Providence man's fall from drawbridge
(WJAR) — The lawyer for the family of a Providence man who died falling from a drawbridge in Wisconsin in August is calling for an independent review of the incident. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said 77-year-old Richard Dujardin was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in Milwaukee on Aug. 15 when he failed to recognize the bridge was rising. Dujardin tried to catch up, but there was not enough time. Officials said he held onto a side rail for two minutes before falling 71 feet onto the sidewalk.
Mansfield lifts boil water advisory
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — Mansfield’s boil water order has been lifted, the Interim Director of the Department of Public Works said Wednesday. The town was cleared after three consecutive daily tests of the water came back negative for E. Coli. The boil water order was put in place...
Man, 22, seriously injured in Providence shooting
(WJAR) — Providence police said a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon on Atwood Street. Police were called to the scene at 20 Atwood St. around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday where they discovered the man conscious and alert. The man was taken to...
Magaziner to face Fung in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Seth Magaziner won the Democratic nomination in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District in Tuesday's primary. Magaziner defeated five other Democrats contending for the nomination. "Our campaign is not about me. It is about making sure that we live in a state and in a country...
NBC 10's Frank Carpano, Doug White inducted into Rhode Island Radio and TV Hall of Fame
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two names familiar to NBC 10 viewers will be enshrined in the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Sports Team 10's Frank Carpano and the late Doug White are members of the class of 2022. The Hall of Fame will...
Truck goes airborne in crash before landing on car
(WJAR) — A multi-car crash on Reservoir Avenue sent four people to the hospital on Thursday night. Cranston police said a truck crashed into a vehicle, sending the truck into the air before landing on another car at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodridge Road. Police said one...
