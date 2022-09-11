Read full article on original website
Steph Curry Reportedly Might Sign A $1 Billion+ Lifetime Deal With This Company
Matt Sullivan did a profile on Steph Curry for Rolling Stone, and he revealed that the Golden State Warriors superstar is potentially signing a lifetime deal with Under Armour.
Kobe Bryant’s net worth before tragic death
Prior to his tragic death in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA icon Kobe Bryant amassed an incredible net worth of $600 million, according to Forbes. That’s over half a billion dollars. This does not come as a surprise, considering not only how outstanding he was on the basketball court, but also, how marketable he was as a player.
1 Celtics player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is right around the corner, and Boston has some thinking to do about which players are going to make up its starting rotation. After a successful offseason that saw the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics starting lineup seems due for a change.
LeBron James’ net worth
Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
Lakers’ LeBron James bashes NBA over punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to let the NBA know he is not happy with how they handled the situation with regards to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. To recall, Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation revealed the racist remarks he said in the past, […] The post Lakers’ LeBron James bashes NBA over punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim
Chris Bosh played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat for four years. During this time, he was a first-hand witness to The King’s greatness. However, LeBron’s legacy extends far beyond his two-title stint in South Beach — a fact that Bosh is well aware of. Speaking on a recent episode of the All the […] The post Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony
The addition of Danilo Gallinari would have given the Boston Celtics, fresh off a 4-2 defeat in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, solid depth on the wing behind stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the 34-year old Gallinari has lost a step, he still would have provided the […] The post Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 biggest questions surrounding Nets for 2022-2023 season
The Brooklyn Nets head into the 2022-2023 season with several question marks. Following a drama-filled postseason and summer surrounding Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, there is well-deserved skepticism regarding the team’s stability. In this article, we address the five biggest questions surrounding the Nets heading into this...
Reliving the 5 best Larry Bird moments ever
Larry Bird is truly one of the greatest players to ever play the sport of basketball. He is a three-time MVP, three-time NBA champion, 12-time all-star and a seemingly unanimous inclusion on anyone’s list of the top-10 players of all time. Through his 897 games in the NBA, the pride of Indiana Indiana averaged 24.3 […] The post Reliving the 5 best Larry Bird moments ever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize
In the NBA, there is no such thing as a way-too-early plan. NBA front offices always need to be on their toes, ready to sniff out and give opportunities to players who fit their system, culture, and, who knows, maybe turn the franchise’s fortunes around. And despite coming up short in the 2022 NBA Finals […] The post Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan’s Net Worth
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. Nevertheless, in this specific post, we’re looking […] The post Michael Jordan’s Net Worth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kevin Durant’s 2 former Nets teammates headed to Pacers
The Indiana Pacers showed some promise last season following their mid-season trade for the highly-promising Tyrese Haliburton. This team has a young core that holds a ton of potential, and the organization hopes that this group will deliver for them over the next few years. At this point, however, the Pacers also need to add […] The post RUMOR: Kevin Durant’s 2 former Nets teammates headed to Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-NBA big man doubles down on Kyrie Irving-Steve Nash beef despite Nets star Kevin Durant criticism
Former NBA big man Olden Polynice recently made headlines after he stoked the fire on a narrative about Kyrie Irving supposedly disrespecting Steve Nash in his own home. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant caught wind of the story and he was quick to call out Polynice for supposedly peddling fake news.
Lakers icon Shaq calls out overpaid NBA stars amid high praise for Patrick Beverley
During his unveiling as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley was asked to share his thoughts about playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In true Pat Bev fashion, the veteran savagely responded by saying that it’s the other way around — that LeBron and AD are going to be playing with him.
Lakers release epic Statement Edition jerseys for 2022-23 season
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking the court in style in 2022-23. The team is set to wear the classic purple again, unveiling their Statement Edition threads on Thursday, with Patrick Beverley showcasing the look: Purple base & Gold details Introducing the 2022-23 Statement Edition@bibigoUSA x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8uitexSjqX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September […] The post Lakers release epic Statement Edition jerseys for 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green responds to Cam Heyward’s boxing match challenge
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward recently decided to drag Draymond Green’s name into a potential blockbuster boxing match. The Golden State Warriors star quickly caught wind of the news and he didn’t waste any time responding to Heyward’s challenge. Not so fast, though. Green made it...
WATCH: First look at Patrick Beverley in his Lakers jersey will get fans hyped
Day 1 on the job officially started for new Los Angeles Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley on Tuesday. The veteran guard finally got to dawn the purple and gold as he put on his Lakers jersey for the first time. For some reason, Pat Bev in the purple & gold just feels right.
