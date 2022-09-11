BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures starting off cool in the 50s, but we’ll see daytime highs back in the low to mid 80s for South Central Kentucky. Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game this evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO