WBKO
Lady Purples sweep Lady Devils, continue undefeated
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Bowling Green Lady Purples hosted the Owensboro Lady Devils at Bowling Green High School. The Lady Purples were coming into this game undefeated. After sweeping the Lady Devils three sets to none, the undefeated dream lives on. Bowling Green will now face...
WBKO
View From The Hill: Engineering Alum from Gatton and WKU makes huge impact at SpanTech
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow company that’s recognized globally for innovative conveyor systems is reaping the benefits of a WKU and Gatton Academy alum. Amy Bingham has more on how Nathan Lasley is making a big impact at SpanTech in this week’s View from the Hill.
WBKO
VIDEO: Summer Blowout Benefit for disabled veterans returns this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Summer Blowout is back this Saturday. The benefit for veterans will have car shows and live music, vendors and food for participants to enjoy. Special guests will be Turtleman, Call of the Wildman and Duck Dynasty’s Mountain Man. Proceeds will benefit the...
WBKO
VIDEO: Builders Association to host Parade of Homes Sept. 15-18
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Builders Association of South Central Kentucky is hosting the Parade of Homes this week. The tour gives construction crews and owners inspiration when building new homes. The parade will take place from September 15-18. For more information, you can visit their website.
WBKO
Leading Lady Toppers Control Jennifer Duke Invitational
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf took charge at the par-71, 6,075-yard Losantiville Country Club on Monday in the first and second rounds of the Jennifer Duke Invitational. WKU leads as a team by six strokes with 18 holes to play. The Lady Toppers improved by 14 shots...
WBKO
VIDEO: Class Registration now open for The Society for Lifelong Learning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Class registration is now open for The Society for Lifelong Learning. The Society for Lifelong Learning helps people of all ages and interests enhance their personal, professional, and educational lives through non-credit learning opportunities. Whether you wish to maintain a credential, earn an industry certification,...
WBKO
Warmer for Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures starting off cool in the 50s, but we’ll see daytime highs back in the low to mid 80s for South Central Kentucky. Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game this evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.
WBKO
WKU women’s golf places second in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WBKO) – Lady Topper Golf pulled out a second-place finish at Cincinnati’s Jennifer Duke Invitational on Tuesday. The team posted a 24-over 308 for the final round to finish the tournament at 54-over 906. Freshman Sydney Hackett continued her leading ways as she tied for fourth...
WBKO
A Very Warm, Dry Finish to our Week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was a little warmer with wall-to-wall sunshine. It will be warmer still moving into the weekend. Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game this evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.
WBKO
WKU takes down Lady Vols of Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - The No. 21 Hilltopper Volleyball team swept the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 3-0 for the program’s first win over the UTK program and 47th Power Five win in the Hudson era. The Tops held their SEC opponent to a .091 hitting clip, averaging four blocks a...
WBKO
Bowling Green High School announces 2023 National Merit® semifinalists
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School is proud to announce three seniors named 2023 National Merit® Semifinalists: Sono Fukushima, Ethan Langford, and Alisha Mullick. These students are among more than 16,000 Semifinalists announced Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists represents less than one...
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
WBKO
Library at Olmstead Elementary’s remodeled to give ‘magical feeling’
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Olmstead Elementary’s library was recently remodeled to give a “magical feeling” to help inspire students’ creativity. Librarian Jennifer Wilcutt said students were wanting a space they could call their own. “It’s just a space like none other. It gives these kids...
WBKO
Warmer into the Weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Wednesday was similar to our Tuesday, with more sunshine and readings pleasantly warm. Temperatures will gradually climb into the weekend. Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game Thursday evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.
WBKO
Newly authorized Covid-19 booster set to roll out
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pharmacies and doctors’ offices started distributing the newly authorized Pfizer Bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine. Those ages 12 or older can get the vaccine, provided it has been 60 days since the patient’s last vaccine, booster, or bout with Covid. Med Center Health will...
whvoradio.com
Continental Mills Re-Branding To ‘The Krusteaz Company’
For more than 20 years, Continental Mills has had its chalky imprint in Hopkinsville and Christian County — as local flour gets pumped, pressed, packaged and proliferated throughout the country in the form of pancakes, muffins, cornbreads, brownies and biscuits. Now, on the company’s 90th birthday, Continental Mills is...
WBKO
7th Annual Eyeballerz Car Show in Calhoun, Kentucky Honors the Legacy of Johnathan Gray
Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Car Show Fundraiser. There are so many fun things planned in Calhoun. Eyeballerz & Christmas Wish. At the Christmas Wish headquarters back in 2017, I had...
WBKO
WKU basketball adds Emmanuel Akot to roster
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball has announced the addition of Emmanuel Akot to the roster. Akot will join the Hilltoppers with one year of eligibility remaining after stints at Boise State and Arizona. Akot was most recently a part of the 2022 Mountain West regular season and...
Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
