Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
Related
Kobe Bryant’s net worth before tragic death
Prior to his tragic death in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA icon Kobe Bryant amassed an incredible net worth of $600 million, according to Forbes. That’s over half a billion dollars. This does not come as a surprise, considering not only how outstanding he was on the basketball court, but also, how marketable he was as a player.
1 Celtics player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is right around the corner, and Boston has some thinking to do about which players are going to make up its starting rotation. After a successful offseason that saw the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics starting lineup seems due for a change.
LeBron James’ net worth
Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donovan Mitchell fires back at Danny Ainge’s claim Jazz players ‘didn’t believe in each other’
When explaining his reason for breaking up the Utah Jazz, team exec Danny Ainge said he saw “a group of players that really didn’t believe in each other.” Donovan Mitchell, however, is not having it. Speaking on ESPN weeks after his trade from the Jazz to the...
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We will go with the hot hand’: Kyle Shanahan reveals plan that should frighten Jeff Wilson Jr. owners
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could be facing an issue at the running back position. And some might not like where they are headed. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers starting running back heading into the 2022 season, will be sidelined for around the next two months. After suffering a sprained MCL, Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pistons big man Nerlens Noel’s $58 million lawsuit vs. LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul gets final decision
In November of 2021, Nerlens Noel filed a shocking $58 million lawsuit against super agent and KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul for allegedly doing “little to no work” in terms of securing a new contract for Noel. A judge has now made a final ruling on the court case, and unfortunately for him, it did not fall in the favor of Noel.
NBA・
5 biggest questions surrounding Nets for 2022-2023 season
The Brooklyn Nets head into the 2022-2023 season with several question marks. Following a drama-filled postseason and summer surrounding Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, there is well-deserved skepticism regarding the team’s stability. In this article, we address the five biggest questions surrounding the Nets heading into this...
Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony
The addition of Danilo Gallinari would have given the Boston Celtics, fresh off a 4-2 defeat in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, solid depth on the wing behind stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the 34-year old Gallinari has lost a step, he still would have provided the […] The post Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim
Chris Bosh played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat for four years. During this time, he was a first-hand witness to The King’s greatness. However, LeBron’s legacy extends far beyond his two-title stint in South Beach — a fact that Bosh is well aware of. Speaking on a recent episode of the All the […] The post Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suns part-owner’s shocking Robert Sarver declaration amid NBA’s controversial punishment
Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, who was suspended for a year and fined $10 million for fostering a toxic workplace, especially towards women and minorities, got off with a slap on the wrist. That is the overwhelming sentiment by the media and players alike, including Suns guard Chris Paul and face of the NBA LeBron […] The post Suns part-owner’s shocking Robert Sarver declaration amid NBA’s controversial punishment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kevin Durant’s 2 former Nets teammates headed to Pacers
The Indiana Pacers showed some promise last season following their mid-season trade for the highly-promising Tyrese Haliburton. This team has a young core that holds a ton of potential, and the organization hopes that this group will deliver for them over the next few years. At this point, however, the Pacers also need to add […] The post RUMOR: Kevin Durant’s 2 former Nets teammates headed to Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aces MVP A’ja Wilson hits teammate Kelsey Plum with a blunt awakening en route to WNBA Finals Game 2 win
The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from claiming the ultimate prize in the WNBA after defeating the Connecticut Sun, 85-71, in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson has done more than her fair share to shoulder the load offensively, averaging 25 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two most important wins of the Aces’ season. However, Wilson knows that basketball is a team game, and she will need her teammates to step up. And Kelsey Plum, the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP, answered the call in Game 2.
Michael Jordan’s Net Worth
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. Nevertheless, in this specific post, we’re looking […] The post Michael Jordan’s Net Worth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize
In the NBA, there is no such thing as a way-too-early plan. NBA front offices always need to be on their toes, ready to sniff out and give opportunities to players who fit their system, culture, and, who knows, maybe turn the franchise’s fortunes around. And despite coming up short in the 2022 NBA Finals […] The post Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Williams’ big night vs. Chiefs catches attention of LeBron James, Kevin Durant
Mike Williams is out there looking like Randy Moss Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. Expected by many to step up in the absence of injured teammate and wide receiver Keenan Allen, Williams has taken over the game downfield for the Los Angeles Chargers offense that is having its way against the Chiefs’ stop unit so far in the contest.
‘We gonna find out’: Shaq Leonard provides ominous take on playing status for Colts in Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with very high expectations. After all, the roster is chalk full of talent. They have arguably the best running back in the game in Jonathan Taylor. They added former NFL MVP Matt Ryan to play quarterback. Their defense was top 10 last year and should be again […] The post ‘We gonna find out’: Shaq Leonard provides ominous take on playing status for Colts in Week 2 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Watson’s pick-six of Justin Herbert unlike any other INT in last 3 seasons
The Kansas City Chiefs were mightly tested by Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. They did not look like their usual dominant selves for the most part of the contest and were circling down the drain until Chiefs rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson announced his existence to the rest of […] The post Jaylen Watson’s pick-six of Justin Herbert unlike any other INT in last 3 seasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0