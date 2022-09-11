ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kobe Bryant’s net worth before tragic death

Prior to his tragic death in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA icon Kobe Bryant amassed an incredible net worth of $600 million, according to Forbes. That’s over half a billion dollars. This does not come as a surprise, considering not only how outstanding he was on the basketball court, but also, how marketable he was as a player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ net worth

Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe

Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

‘We will go with the hot hand’: Kyle Shanahan reveals plan that should frighten Jeff Wilson Jr. owners

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could be facing an issue at the running back position. And some might not like where they are headed. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers starting running back heading into the 2022 season, will be sidelined for around the next two months. After suffering a sprained MCL, Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
ClutchPoints

5 biggest questions surrounding Nets for 2022-2023 season

The Brooklyn Nets head into the 2022-2023 season with several question marks. Following a drama-filled postseason and summer surrounding Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, there is well-deserved skepticism regarding the team’s stability. In this article, we address the five biggest questions surrounding the Nets heading into this...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony

The addition of Danilo Gallinari would have given the Boston Celtics, fresh off a 4-2 defeat in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, solid depth on the wing behind stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the 34-year old Gallinari has lost a step, he still would have provided the […] The post Celtics sign Danilo Gallinari replacement, but it’s not Carmelo Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim

Chris Bosh played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat for four years. During this time, he was a first-hand witness to The King’s greatness. However, LeBron’s legacy extends far beyond his two-title stint in South Beach — a fact that Bosh is well aware of. Speaking on a recent episode of the All the […] The post Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Unf
ClutchPoints

Suns part-owner’s shocking Robert Sarver declaration amid NBA’s controversial punishment

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, who was suspended for a year and fined $10 million for fostering a toxic workplace, especially towards women and minorities, got off with a slap on the wrist. That is the overwhelming sentiment by the media and players alike, including Suns guard Chris Paul and face of the NBA LeBron […] The post Suns part-owner’s shocking Robert Sarver declaration amid NBA’s controversial punishment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant’s 2 former Nets teammates headed to Pacers

The Indiana Pacers showed some promise last season following their mid-season trade for the highly-promising Tyrese Haliburton. This team has a young core that holds a ton of potential, and the organization hopes that this group will deliver for them over the next few years. At this point, however, the Pacers also need to add […] The post RUMOR: Kevin Durant’s 2 former Nets teammates headed to Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Aces MVP A’ja Wilson hits teammate Kelsey Plum with a blunt awakening en route to WNBA Finals Game 2 win

The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from claiming the ultimate prize in the WNBA after defeating the Connecticut Sun, 85-71, in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson has done more than her fair share to shoulder the load offensively, averaging 25 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two most important wins of the Aces’ season. However, Wilson knows that basketball is a team game, and she will need her teammates to step up. And Kelsey Plum, the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP, answered the call in Game 2.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s Net Worth

Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. Nevertheless, in this specific post, we’re looking […] The post Michael Jordan’s Net Worth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize

In the NBA, there is no such thing as a way-too-early plan. NBA front offices always need to be on their toes, ready to sniff out and give opportunities to players who fit their system, culture, and, who knows, maybe turn the franchise’s fortunes around. And despite coming up short in the 2022 NBA Finals […] The post Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘We gonna find out’: Shaq Leonard provides ominous take on playing status for Colts in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with very high expectations. After all, the roster is chalk full of talent. They have arguably the best running back in the game in Jonathan Taylor. They added former NFL MVP Matt Ryan to play quarterback. Their defense was top 10 last year and should be again […] The post ‘We gonna find out’: Shaq Leonard provides ominous take on playing status for Colts in Week 2 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Watson’s pick-six of Justin Herbert unlike any other INT in last 3 seasons

The Kansas City Chiefs were mightly tested by Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. They did not look like their usual dominant selves for the most part of the contest and were circling down the drain until Chiefs rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson announced his existence to the rest of […] The post Jaylen Watson’s pick-six of Justin Herbert unlike any other INT in last 3 seasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy