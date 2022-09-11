Read full article on original website
WJCL
Lots of sun this afternoon. Tropical Storm Fiona latest track
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system north of the area will slowly build south today. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day with patchy cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper-80s with breezy northeast winds at the beach. The last day of the...
Tracking The Tropics: T.D. Seven forms in the tropical Atlantic
SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — A disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for development has organized into tropical depression Seven Wednesday Morning. The storm as of Wednesday morning is located about 805 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands and is generally moving westward at 14 mph. […]
wtoc.com
Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516 closed following wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ogeechee Road at the Interstate 516 interchange is closed due to a crash with serious injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, traffic is being diverted on to Interstate 516. Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation. Drivers are urged to use a different route.
1 Person Dead, 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Georgia State Patrol reported a pursuit that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash. Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The suspect fled and drove into oncoming traffic. The suspect traveled north on [..]
wtoc.com
Savannah rail worker addresses potential nationwide railroad strike
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 60,000 union railroad workers could go on strike as soon as this Friday. Nearly a third of the nation’s freight could come to a grinding halt and cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion a day. Some railroads have already stopped accepting shipments...
wtoc.com
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
wtoc.com
Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
Feed the Boro food drop happening Saturday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro is hosting their September food drop event on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8 a.m. The event will be at the Statesboro High School on Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed the Boro will be providing enough food to feed 1,000 families for one week. They are doing this in […]
Food, rent increase while gas prices remain low in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Buyers stretching towards relief from elevated prices will have to wait longer. In August, inflation was at an 8.3% annual rate, only slightly down from the previous month and still close to a 40-year high, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). According to the CPI, meats, poultry, fish and eggs […]
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill firefighter searching for missing dog
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area. McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah. “He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest...
WJCL
'They just need love and treatment': Student creates documentary about feral cats in Chatham County
Savannah, Ga. — A Savannah College of Art and Design student's award-winning documentary is raising awareness of feral cats in Chatham County. "I was walking down the street and I noticed so many cats. This is problem is not as big in New York," said Lacey Adair, who created "Catham County."
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
wtoc.com
Miss Judy Charters: A life on the water
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Out on Wilmington Island, down a small dirt road you’ll find her, Captain Judy Helmey. Who is admittedly, one of a kind. “I’ve been incarcerated for that once, but, that’s another story,” joked Helmey. But this story is about her business, Miss...
WJCL
Hilton Head Island woman remains missing after a month; investigators find her vehicle
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities say they have discovered the vehicle belonging to a missing Hilton Head Island woman. But the search for her remains. On Wednesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced investigators found the car belonging to Brenda Carman, 59, on...
WTGS
Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
WJCL
99-year old WWII veteran reflects on service as a B-17 pilot during visit at Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum
POOLER, Ga. — Seventy-seven years have passed since World War II ended and right now about 240,000 of the 16 million WWII veterans are still living. One of those brave veterans spoke with WJCL 22 News during his visit to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, located in Pooler.
Barrels wash ashore Tybee Island beach early Friday morning
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some barrels washed ashore on Tybee Island early Friday morning. According to Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager, the barrels were cleaned up by its Department of Public Works. Gillen said the island experienced very high tides last night. There were no details provided on what was inside the barrels and […]
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
WJCL
Shooting on St. Helena Island shuts down roadway during investigation
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. According to deputies, they responded to the Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane area where they found a gunshot victim. That person was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
