CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nice looking afternoon and evening underway here in the Lowcountry. We’ll cool nicely with 70s this evening and 60s by Saturday morning. Moisture will try to move onshore from the ocean over the weekend bringing a few clouds Saturday and a few showers on Sunday. Overall, most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy at times at the beaches this weekend where there is the best chance of rain. We’ll dry back out Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing toward 90° by mid week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO