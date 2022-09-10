Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Controversial, yet effective: Why the sheriff’s office allows for warning shots when few others do
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The belief in law enforcement about warning shots has generally been that they pose too great a risk to be allowed; But there is one agency in the Lowcountry that does approve of its use in rare circumstances: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It...
live5news.com
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it is not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
live5news.com
WATCH: Sheriff’s office uses drone to find dog missing for 3 months
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A companion dog is back home in Colorado after having been missing for nearly three months. The owner is now thanking the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and their high tech drone video for finding her. Taylor Salazar said hearing Farrah’s bark was a...
live5news.com
Air National Guard’s first female F-35 pilot completes inaugural flight: ‘It’s exciting’
(Gray News) - A female pilot from Kentucky made history earlier this month by piloting an F-35 fighter jet for the Air National Guard. According to the Air National Guard, 30-year-old 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery marked her first flight as a Vermont Air National Guard member on Sept. 7. “I...
live5news.com
Beaufort Co. deputies arrest 4, seize drugs, weapons
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A sheriff’s task force arrested four people at a home as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:. Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of...
live5news.com
Warmer Weekend With Pop-Up Coastal Showers Possible!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nice looking afternoon and evening underway here in the Lowcountry. We’ll cool nicely with 70s this evening and 60s by Saturday morning. Moisture will try to move onshore from the ocean over the weekend bringing a few clouds Saturday and a few showers on Sunday. Overall, most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy at times at the beaches this weekend where there is the best chance of rain. We’ll dry back out Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing toward 90° by mid week.
live5news.com
Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board has declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. In a letter sent Thursday to Floyd’s attorney...
live5news.com
Have ideas on how to help South Carolina’s children? Committee wants to hear them.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have an idea on how to make South Carolina better for its children or concerns about issues affecting them, your opinion is wanted. The Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children is traveling around the state for its annual fall tour, starting next week, and is inviting South Carolinians to speak with them.
live5news.com
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket. The winner, who chose not to have her identity revealed, beat one-in-a-million odds to win a $300,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. “I was speechless,”...
live5news.com
SC’s Beamer focused on field, not on Georgia’s No. 1 rank
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was adamant about his team’s approach — and enormous challenge — during Georgia week. He emphatically told his staff on Sunday that he didn’t want to hear about “shocking the world” or how the Gamecocks only had to better the top-ranked Bulldogs just one Saturday and not all 12.
live5news.com
Clemson DT Bresee’s 15-year-old sister dies of brain cancer
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has died of cancer. Bresee announced Thursday on social media that his 15-year-old sister, Ella Bresee was battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. “I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today. Love...
