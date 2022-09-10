ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, GA

Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it is not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
Beaufort Co. deputies arrest 4, seize drugs, weapons

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A sheriff’s task force arrested four people at a home as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:. Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of...
Warmer Weekend With Pop-Up Coastal Showers Possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nice looking afternoon and evening underway here in the Lowcountry. We’ll cool nicely with 70s this evening and 60s by Saturday morning. Moisture will try to move onshore from the ocean over the weekend bringing a few clouds Saturday and a few showers on Sunday. Overall, most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy at times at the beaches this weekend where there is the best chance of rain. We’ll dry back out Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing toward 90° by mid week.
Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board has declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. In a letter sent Thursday to Floyd’s attorney...
SC’s Beamer focused on field, not on Georgia’s No. 1 rank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was adamant about his team’s approach — and enormous challenge — during Georgia week. He emphatically told his staff on Sunday that he didn’t want to hear about “shocking the world” or how the Gamecocks only had to better the top-ranked Bulldogs just one Saturday and not all 12.
Clemson DT Bresee’s 15-year-old sister dies of brain cancer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has died of cancer. Bresee announced Thursday on social media that his 15-year-old sister, Ella Bresee was battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. “I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today. Love...
