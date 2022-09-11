Read full article on original website
Related
Young Bucks-WWE Debunked? The List & Ya Boy 9/14/22 Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van cover the wrestling news for 9/14:. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/13): Danhausen, Matt Hardy, Penelope Ford, Diamante, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/13) - Britt Baker shown coming out of Hikaru Shida's locker room following an attack. - Skye Blue & Queen Aminata def. Emi Sakura & Diamante. - Matt Sydal & Dante Martin def. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi. - Danhausen def. Peter Avalon. - Matt Hardy def. Angelico.
Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
Update On Suspensions | AEW Dynamite 9/14/22 Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 14, 2022. - Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker DMD & Serena. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best shave of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0
WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract
Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
New NXT North American Champion Crowned On 9/13 WWE NXT
The Bloodline adds even more gold. Carmelo Hayes was supposed to face Wes Lee per the results of a fan vote, on the September 13 episode of NXT. However, Carmelo tried to avoid facing anyone by taking out Wes prior to the match. It almost worked, but Carmelo Hayes forgot...
Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return
Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
RELATED PEOPLE
AEW Dynamite (9/14) Preview: Semi-Final Tournament Action Looks To Set The Stage For Grand Slam
With only one week to go before Grand Slam, AEW continues its tour of New York with two semi-final matches in the tournament to a brand new World Champion. With the aftermath of All Out still fresh in the minds of the audience, AEW marches towards its next pay-per-view and a new era with plenty of questions that will hopefully be answered within the next seven days. However, before Grand Slam can takeover Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, All Elite Wrestling must first determine who will be in the main event next Wednesday night.
Johnny Gargano: As Soon As WWE Regime Change Happened, There Was Only One Option In My Head
Johnny Gargano took time away from wrestling after his WWE contract expired in December 2021 to be a father. Gargano was adamant that he wanted to be a father first as Candice LeRae delivered their baby in February. Though Gargano would tease returns during his time away, and his name...
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite
Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
Mick Foley & AEW Stars Set For New York Comic Con, Dynamite Control Center, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. - Plenty of your favorite wrestling superstars are set to appear at the upcoming New York Comic Con:. - Jericho vs Danielson & Mox vs Guevara AEW Control Center: Albany, 9/14/22:. - Thunder Rosa is attending therapy for her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bianca Belair Wants To Create The 'StrongEST' Stable In WWE With Raquel Rodriguez And Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair names her dream WWE stable. Currently, Bianca is engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai. Currently, Bianca has formed a makeshift alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to try and combat the uprising of the new trio, but Bianca has thought of a faction of her own.
Stokely Hathaway Claims He Has Tony Khan’s Amex, Eddie Edwards On Bound For Glory | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for September 15, 2022. - On social media, Stokely Hathaway claimed he has control of Tony Khan's American Express card. Stoke also made some wild demands. - A note for those who DVR IMPACT:. - Eddie Edwards talked to Spencer Love about Bound For Glory...
Good Brothers' Last Match? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/15/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 15, 2022. - IMPACT Tag Titles: Honor No More vs. Rich Swann & Josh Alexander. - X-Division Title: Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada. - Moose & Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus. - Killer Kelly vs. Alisha...
Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One
After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BCC Set to Collide, The Firm is Official, Swerve/Keith vs. Lucha Bros | Day After Dynamite #27
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with Jeremy Lambert today to talk about some of the AEW news of the week as Dynamite heads directly into Grand Slam.
Madison Rayne Is Happy She Got To Wrestle In AEW, Says Coaching His Her Primary Goal Moving Forward
Madison Rayne was signed by AEW at the beginning of August as a coach for the company and quickly made her in-ring debut, wrestling on the August 5 episode of AEW Rampage. Rayne defeated Leila Grey in her debut, setting up a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill. Cargill was victorious in the bout. Rayne has continued to be active in the ring, appearing on AEW Dark, AEW Dark: Elevation, and AEW Rampage.
Former WWE Star Debuts At 9/14 AEW Dark: Elevation Taping
A familiar face competed at the latest taping of AEW Dark: Elevation. According to PWInsider, former WWE star Mascara Dorada (formerly known as Gran Metallik) defeated Serpentico at the taping on September 14. WWE released Dorada on November 4, 2021. During his time with the company, he was initially featured...
AEW Dynamite On 9/14 Draws Highest Viewership In A Year, Strongest Key Demo Rating Since June
Viewership numbers for the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on September 14, which was built around MJF's return drew 1,175,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 1,035,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.39 in...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0