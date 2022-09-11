Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle board OKs contract for design of dune infiltration stormwater management system
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night approved an agreement for design and permitting services for a new stormwater management system. The vote, included in approval of the consent agenda during the board’s monthly session in its meeting room beside the police department, is with Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough.
neusenews.com
Greene and Lenoir County residents still in hotels four years after Hurricane Florence
The North Carolina General Assembly Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations, Subcommittee on Hurricane Response & Recovery met Wednesday to review the state’s recovery from recent disasters, including Matthew and Florence that left thousands of North Carolinians without a home. Many are still without a home in 2022 despite millions left in unspent funding.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stanley retiring from law practice, including 42 years as Emerald Isle town attorney
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle’s longest-tenured employee will retire, effective Dec. 31. Town Attorney Richard Stanley, first appointed to the post in 1978, made the announcement recently, and town elected officials accepted his resignation during the governing board’s monthly session Tuesday night in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
Division of Marine Fisheries reminds gill net fishermen of observer requirements
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The commercial flounder season opens for mobile gears tomorrow, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding gill net fishermen that an Estuarine Gill Net Permit (EGNP) is required to use anchored gill nets in estuarine waters. The mobile gears season, which includes gill nets, opens at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. […]
WECT
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
carolinacoastonline.com
Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean
Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
Residents, officials reflect on four years after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday marks four years since Hurricane Florence officially made landfall in Eastern North Carolina. The storm caused extensive damage across the area, and many are still picking up the pieces years later. “A lot of people lost, I saw a lot of stuff sitting on the side of the road, a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret commissioners approve new contract to fix 'deficient' segment of multi-use trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night approved a settlement agreement with a company the town said did deficient work on a segment of the Cape Carteret Trail and approved a contract with a new company to complete the job properly. The actions were part of the consent...
WITN
Four years later, New Bern business owners reflect on Hurricane Florence
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Boats swept away, walls caved in, waist-high water in the streets, and storefronts blown through are just some of the ways to describe the destruction Hurricane Florence caused New Bern. It’s been four years since Hurricane Florence blew through Eastern Carolina, and the New Bern...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
NC 12 to return to off-season speed limits
MANTEO, N.C. – With peak travel season on the Outer Banks now over, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will be changing speed limit signs along sections of N.C. 12 tomorrow in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties. On Thursday, the speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, as well as […]
Mount Airy News
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15
Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort receives $225,000 grant to be used for wastewater pump improvements
BEAUFORT — The State Water Infrastructure Authority has selected the town of Beaufort to receive a Pre-Construction Planning Grant for $255,000. “The town is honored to receive the Pre-Construction Planning Grant to help improve our wastewater pump stations,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. “This grant will assist in building resilient infrastructure to withstand extreme climate changes to reduce the impact on our coastal environment for generations to come.”
Garden & Gun
Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina
Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 15 – 18, 2022
High school football game between the New Bern Bears and the Havelock Rams on Friday, September 16 at 7:00 at 101 Webb Boulevard, Havelock, NC. The Town of Trent Woods announced the grand opening of the new dog park at Meadows Family Park on Sept. 18 from 2 – 4 p.m.
obxtoday.com
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announces 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has designated Saturday, September 24 as Youth Deer Hunting Day for 2022. Youth Deer Hunting Day was established in 2015 by the Wildlife Commission to increase interest in deer hunting among youth, seeking to increase their success at hunting and highlight the need to engage youth in hunting.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Chicken Up For Title Of America’s Favorite Pet
Oh, the puns I could start this with. I’m going to simply cut to the chase with some eggs-elent news. A chicken from New Bern North Carolina is up for the title of America’s Favorite Pet. The chicken named Pluma is already an international sensation. This crown would only add to Pluma’s accolades which include 20,000+ followers on Instagram.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 investigates: Rebuild NC victims feel "trapped"
North Carolina — People continue to come forward with more complaints of construction delays and mismanagement following our investigative stories on Rebuild NC. Through our investigation we've now discovered the program is paying millions of dollars to house hurricane victims in hotels and apartments and store their belongings after being promised their homes would be repaired or replaced. One of those people agreed to speak with NewsChannel 12 investigates, saying what Rebuild NC is doing to him and others like him is wrong.
publicradioeast.org
Organization calling for more transparency from DEQ after toxic foam spill at North Carolina biogas facility
An eastern North Carolina clean water organization is calling on the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to take further action after toxic foam escaped from a Wayne County biogas facility and polluted air, groundwater and surface water for weeks. Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jillian Howell said the spill happened...
