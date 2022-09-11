ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Adoptable pets at Bay County Animal Service

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the animals at the Bay County Animal Services shelter who are looking for their forever homes. She brought along “Reese”, a three-year-old German Shepard mix who could be just the calming presence you need in your home.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Visit PCB hosts nearly 200 religious group travel planners

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly 200 religious travel planners were in Panama City Beach Thursday. Visit Panama City Beach hosted the Going on Faith Conference for the first time, bringing in group travel planners from 25 different states. The conference works with more than 3,000 religious travel groups,...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Panama City, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County utility workers aiding in Jackson’s water crisis

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than 40 days since Mississippi’s main water treatment plant in Jackson began failing, leading to resident’s unable to use or drink fresh water. But in times of need, Bay County residents know all too well the struggles that come with it.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District School Board to reimburse fingerprinting fees to employees

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a meeting Tuesday, the Bay District School Board approved to reimburse fingerprinting fees to employees. Bay District School officials said federal funding allowed them to waive fingerprinting fees for employees. However, that ended June 30th. Starting July 1st, all new hires had to pay...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

The 850Strong student of the week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Kate Fiddler. Kate is a 10th-grade student at Deane Bozeman High School. She was nominated for her community service efforts at the Baptist Center. “I work there with lots of the kids and I love all...
PANAMA CITY, FL
#A Special Day
WJHG-TV

Wausau opens new state of the art fire station

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteer firefighters in one Washington County community now have a new station to call home, and some say it’s been a long time coming. The new fire station is next to city hall in Wausau. Mayor Pro Tempore Carol West said they received funding...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District employee on leave pending DCF investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay District School employee is on administrative leave while an investigation takes place by the Department of Children and Families. District officials confirmed the news to WJHG this morning. The district released the statement as follows:. “At Bay District Schools, we hold our employees...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

It’s library card sign-up month!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for ways to save, look no further than your local library. September is National Library Card Sign-Up month, and staff at the Bay County Public Library want everyone to know the benefits of getting a library card. Sarah Burris, Community Relations...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue holds Rookie School

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While most people run away when faced with danger, firefighters are trained to run towards it. “We’re servants of our community. When they call 911, they expect the best to show up. They don’t expect someone who has no idea what they’re doing,” Panama City Beach Firefighter Andrew Paglicco said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Student charged after threatening to kill another student

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach High School student was arrested after sending an electronic message of himself holding a knife and threatening to kill another student. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement received a tip, leading to the investigation. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools Summer Learning Recovery Program Success

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The COVID-19 pandemic put life on pause for many us, and it put a lot of students behind in school. Bay District’s Summer Learning Recovery Program helped close that gap, thanks to some extra pandemic-related federal funding which helped expand the program. “We had...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

BCSO’s Aviation Unit taking public safety to new heights

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of an emergency situation, you might think of law enforcement cars or ambulances responding. But, many agencies have many more modes of transportation for helping out. It’s not a bird, and it’s certainly not a plane, but it is the Bay County Sheriff’s Office taking public safety to new heights.
BAY COUNTY, FL

