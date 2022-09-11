Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Adoptable pets at Bay County Animal Service
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the animals at the Bay County Animal Services shelter who are looking for their forever homes. She brought along “Reese”, a three-year-old German Shepard mix who could be just the calming presence you need in your home.
Grandmother’s near-death experience includes CPR and Jesus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As a local medical professional, Carol O’Driscoll is used to saving lives. But on Thursday, August 11 she needed saving. “I thought I’d come out here in the yard to trim some roses back and I did that,” O’Driscoll said. “I looked down, I had about 20-30 fire ants. […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Chamber member calls for community to help local schools
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not just tests and homework Bay District School students have to worry about. Many of them don’t have basic needs such as food, clothing, or technology. That’s why the Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Garrett Anderson sent a letter out to...
WJHG-TV
Visit PCB hosts nearly 200 religious group travel planners
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly 200 religious travel planners were in Panama City Beach Thursday. Visit Panama City Beach hosted the Going on Faith Conference for the first time, bringing in group travel planners from 25 different states. The conference works with more than 3,000 religious travel groups,...
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County utility workers aiding in Jackson’s water crisis
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than 40 days since Mississippi’s main water treatment plant in Jackson began failing, leading to resident’s unable to use or drink fresh water. But in times of need, Bay County residents know all too well the struggles that come with it.
WJHG-TV
Bay District School Board to reimburse fingerprinting fees to employees
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a meeting Tuesday, the Bay District School Board approved to reimburse fingerprinting fees to employees. Bay District School officials said federal funding allowed them to waive fingerprinting fees for employees. However, that ended June 30th. Starting July 1st, all new hires had to pay...
WJHG-TV
The 850Strong student of the week is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Kate Fiddler. Kate is a 10th-grade student at Deane Bozeman High School. She was nominated for her community service efforts at the Baptist Center. “I work there with lots of the kids and I love all...
WJHG-TV
Wausau opens new state of the art fire station
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteer firefighters in one Washington County community now have a new station to call home, and some say it’s been a long time coming. The new fire station is next to city hall in Wausau. Mayor Pro Tempore Carol West said they received funding...
WJHG-TV
Bay District employee on leave pending DCF investigation
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay District School employee is on administrative leave while an investigation takes place by the Department of Children and Families. District officials confirmed the news to WJHG this morning. The district released the statement as follows:. “At Bay District Schools, we hold our employees...
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
WJHG-TV
It’s library card sign-up month!
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for ways to save, look no further than your local library. September is National Library Card Sign-Up month, and staff at the Bay County Public Library want everyone to know the benefits of getting a library card. Sarah Burris, Community Relations...
newscentermaine.com
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
WJHG-TV
“Four tires in six months”: drivers see more flat tires as construction continues
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At some point, every driver runs over a nail and gets a flat. It’s almost inevitable, but at what point does it become excessive? It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach roadways, which is an uptick in flat tires.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue holds Rookie School
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While most people run away when faced with danger, firefighters are trained to run towards it. “We’re servants of our community. When they call 911, they expect the best to show up. They don’t expect someone who has no idea what they’re doing,” Panama City Beach Firefighter Andrew Paglicco said.
WJHG-TV
WJHG-TV
Latest on Bay County’s Voluntary Home Buyout Program for struggling homeowners
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is an all too familiar combination for Bay County residents. While most areas are cleared out by the next day, not everyone is so lucky. The county has been working to help a select few homeowners who just can’t seem...
WJHG-TV
Student charged after threatening to kill another student
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach High School student was arrested after sending an electronic message of himself holding a knife and threatening to kill another student. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement received a tip, leading to the investigation. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools Summer Learning Recovery Program Success
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The COVID-19 pandemic put life on pause for many us, and it put a lot of students behind in school. Bay District’s Summer Learning Recovery Program helped close that gap, thanks to some extra pandemic-related federal funding which helped expand the program. “We had...
WJHG-TV
BCSO’s Aviation Unit taking public safety to new heights
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of an emergency situation, you might think of law enforcement cars or ambulances responding. But, many agencies have many more modes of transportation for helping out. It’s not a bird, and it’s certainly not a plane, but it is the Bay County Sheriff’s Office taking public safety to new heights.
