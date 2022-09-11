ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Lee Jenkins
4d ago

I think it was a great experience for both teams to come together in the city of Baton Rouge it is Southern and chance to see what they have up front how good their team are and also it makes for HBCU to finding play against the SEC also it gives both schools a chance to mingle and experience each other's universities culture

