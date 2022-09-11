Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 'reunited' sketch goes viral
A poignant sketch tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh has become an online hit, leaving its artist "shocked" by the reaction. The artwork, which shows the royal couple reunited, was posted on social media by Kerri Cunningham before she put her children to bed. By the...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral in Photos: The Biggest Moments
It was the first time in history that cameras were allowed to record inside the funeral of a British monarch, capturing the impressive formalities and gravity of the day
BBC
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
From King’s handwritten note to palace flowers: Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral explained
The life of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has been celebrated at a majestic funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey.The Queen’s coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and carried a wreath that contained myrtle from the same plant she carried in her wedding bouquet.Among the flowers was a simple card from her son, King Charles III, reading: “In loving and devoted memory, Charles R.”More than 100 heads of state and government from around the world were among the more than 2,000 members of the congregation dressed in black and military attire.Among them too were members of the royal...
Stacey Solomon shares message to Queen’s mourners: ‘Saying goodbye forever is so hard’
Stacey Solomon has shared a heartfelt message in support of all those grieving the death of the Queen.Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service was held in Westminster on Monday (19 September). Members of the royal family joined King Charles III and the Queen Consort in procession as the Queen’s coffin, adorned with the Imperial State Crowl and a large wreath of flowers, was carried through Westminster Abbey.Following the funeral service, the coffin was carried through the Horse Guards Parade and along The Mall, before reaching its end point at Wellington Arch.Taking to her Instagram story on Monday morning, Solomon reposted...
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
Voices: It is entirely right for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to be part of the Queen’s funeral
There had been questions over whether Prince George and Princess Charlotte would attend the state funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.Aged nine and seven respectively, nobody was sure whether their parents, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, would allow them to take part in proceedings, given their tender age. But now we see that George and Charlotte are, indeed, at the ceremony – and it feels completely fitting. They’re dressed appropriately, they’ve behaved impeccably – if I were William and Kate, right now I’d be feeling both proud (and relieved). Prince Louis (who is, at...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
BBC
Queen's coffin carried to Westminster Abbey
A bearer party of the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, lifted the Queen's coffin from the catafalque in Westminster Hall and carried it in procession to the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy. King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, and his brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward then...
BBC
Queen's children hold sombre watch over Queen's coffin
King Charles with Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Andrew have held a silent vigil around the Queen's coffin. Wearing military uniform, they stood with their heads bowed for about 10 minutes as the public filed past. Prince Andrew wore his uniform for the occasion, despite being stripped of his...
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
BBC
Queen's funeral: I feel privileged, says final lying-in-state mourner
The last person to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state says it was "a real privilege" to pay her respects. Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the RAF from Melton Mowbray, said it was "one of the highlights of my life". Hundreds of thousands of people queued to file past the...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Unseen portrait of Elizabeth II unveiled
A previously unseen portrait of the Queen smiling brightly was released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her funeral. Taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in May before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the picture shows the late monarch dressed in blue at Windsor Castle. The portrait of her beaming at...
BBC
Queen's grandchildren take part in historic vigil by her coffin
The Queen's eight grandchildren have taken part in a vigil, standing beside her coffin in Westminster Hall. Their parents performed a vigil twice in the last week. Their late grandmother is lying in state ahead of the state funeral on Monday. Princes William and Harry wore military attire. The rest,...
BBC
In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch
Families, furry friends and protestors have all turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch. The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, visited the Senedd and greeted crowds at Cardiff Castle. Crowds had...
