There had been questions over whether Prince George and Princess Charlotte would attend the state funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.Aged nine and seven respectively, nobody was sure whether their parents, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, would allow them to take part in proceedings, given their tender age. But now we see that George and Charlotte are, indeed, at the ceremony – and it feels completely fitting. They’re dressed appropriately, they’ve behaved impeccably – if I were William and Kate, right now I’d be feeling both proud (and relieved). Prince Louis (who is, at...

