ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True

Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Pumpkin Patches for the 2022 Fall Season

The Fall season isn't just about haunted houses and spooky decorations. One family fun activity that is a blast for the kids and great for family pictures is going to the pumpkin patch. If this is something that you are looking forward to doing with your family, there are a...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Ypsilanti, MI
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Ypsilanti, MI
College Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KPEL 96.5

79th Sugarcane Festival Event Schedule for September 22-25th

The weather is getting better and that makes it perfect timing for the 79th New Iberia Sugarcane Festival to take place on September 22-25, 2022. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family then this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great things about your community.
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Desormeaux
KPEL 96.5

Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Sports#Louisiana Tops Eastern#Cajuns#Emu
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Firefighters Still Investigating Home Fire

It took Lafayette firefighters about 30 minutes to put out a fire at a home in the 100 block of South Magnolia Street early Sunday morning. Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan says they are still investigating to figure out how the fire got started. He says that neighbors told them...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Man Accused of Fondling and Exposing Himself at Cecilia Public Library

34-year-old Charleston Washington of Lafayette has been arrested for allegedly fondling and exposing himself while walking around the Cecilia Public Library. According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on August 31 - a Tuesday. Shortly after the alleged incident, deputies say the man described as a black male was seen leaving in a white pickup truck in an unknown direction.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week

Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
BROUSSARD, LA
KPEL 96.5

Most Wanted Fugitive in Acadiana Arrested After Leading Multiple Agencies on Car Chase

Authorities in Vermilion Parish announced the arrest of a man they described as the most wanted fugitive in Acadiana. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais announced that one of the most wanted fugitives was apprehended on Wednesday (Sep. 14) as a result of multiple agencies collaborating on what he described as an extensive fugitive search that has spanned over that past several months.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy