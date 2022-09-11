Read full article on original website
news9.com
Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Latimer County
A man is dead after crashing into a tree near Southwest 136th Road in Latimer County on Thursday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 35-year-old Justen Dobbs, of Hartshorne, Oklahoma, died after striking a tree around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Dobbs was pinned by his...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
Neighbors Recount High-Speed Pursuit Ending In Norman Neighborhood
A pursuit led law enforcement on a chase from NW Oklahoma City to the outskirts of Norman Thursday afternoon. OCPD confirmed they were called to a burglary; the suspect jumped into a white SUV and took off in the stolen vehicle. “We were watching the chase on the news,” said...
KOCO
The Village Police Department find missing 3-year-old, looking for aunt
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department has found a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening and was believed to be with his aunt. Police, however, are still searching for the child's aunt, 42-year-old Alana Pedro, and want to speak with her. Before the child was found, he and Pedro were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Britton Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
news9.com
Man Rescued After Driving Truck Into Pond
Oklahoma County Deputies rescued a man, and his truck, after he drove it into a pond Wednesday near Northeast 222nd Street and North Hiwassee Road. The driver said he had a medical issue and blacked out, but was able to escape the vehicle through his window and swim to safety.
news9.com
OHP: 1 Killed In Wrong Way Crash On I-35 In McClain County
A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-35 in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened at around 12:10 a.m. southbound on I-35 at Johnson Road, according to OHP. OHP said Kevin McGuire, 59, was heading northbound in the southbound lanes...
OCPD: At Least 1 Person In Custody Following Pursuit
Oklahoma City police has at least one person in custody after a pursuit began Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard and ended near Southwest 66th and South Walker Avenue. Authorities said they are looking for another suspect. It is not yet known why...
Edmond Police: 4 Arrested, 2 On The Run After Car Chase
EDMOND, Okla. - The Edmond Police Department said troopers used a maneuver to stop the car, landing it in a ditch near Northwest 178th Street and Portland Avenue. Authorities said those in custody will be booked on felony eluding and traffic complaints. Edmond Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects.
blackchronicle.com
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
news9.com
The Village Police Says Missing 3-Year-Old Child Has Been Found Safe
UPDATE (2:14 p.m., Sept. 14, 2022): The Village police said a missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe. Authorities said Nicholas Sleeper has been returned to his family. Sleeper was found in a car near Northwest 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said they have not been able to locate...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Creek Nation searching for missing 2-year-old
UPDATE: Muscogee Nation update information, “Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ares Muse, and to the men and women representing over 20 different agencies that worked tirelessly to find him.” The two-year-old boy was gone from his parents bed when they awoke at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning. “We are saddened to update that the Creek...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City
A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
news9.com
'That Family Is What We Are Doing It For': Oklahoma Trooper Details Effort To Find Missing Child
Nearly two dozen agencies came together to help find a missing boy in on Monday. The search did not end the way anyone wanted, but first responders want everyone to know, that they gave it their all in this case, as they do in other emergencies. Dozens of members of law enforcement searched near Cromwell for 2-year-old Ares Muse.
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
One injured in overnight shooting in Midwest City
One person is recovering after being shot in Midwest City on Monday morning.
news9.com
Crews Respond To Major Collision In Eufaula On Highway 69
Eufaula Fire Department is on the scene of a major collision on Highway 69's Northbound lane in Eufaula. The collision is in a construction area, just north of a Love's Travel Stop, EFD said. Crews are working to clear the wreck and open the highway. EFD says to allow for...
Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol
CLEVELAND, Okla. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man accused of taking Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase in a stolen truck and wrecking the vehicle, causing the deaths of two Puebloans, is now claiming he wasn't even driving the truck in the first place. Alex Carpenter, a 30-year-old, currently faces a single murder charge, an evading The post Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol appeared first on KRDO.
OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery
Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
KOCO
Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car
NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
Police: 1 Dead After Shooting In NW Oklahoma City, Investigation Underway
One person has died after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in northwest Oklahoma City, police confirmed. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the 13400 block of N MacArthur Ave. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. Police...
