Cleveland County, OK

news9.com

Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Latimer County

A man is dead after crashing into a tree near Southwest 136th Road in Latimer County on Thursday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 35-year-old Justen Dobbs, of Hartshorne, Oklahoma, died after striking a tree around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Dobbs was pinned by his...
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Neighbors Recount High-Speed Pursuit Ending In Norman Neighborhood

A pursuit led law enforcement on a chase from NW Oklahoma City to the outskirts of Norman Thursday afternoon. OCPD confirmed they were called to a burglary; the suspect jumped into a white SUV and took off in the stolen vehicle. “We were watching the chase on the news,” said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

The Village Police Department find missing 3-year-old, looking for aunt

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department has found a missing 3-year-old who was last seen Tuesday evening and was believed to be with his aunt. Police, however, are still searching for the child's aunt, 42-year-old Alana Pedro, and want to speak with her. Before the child was found, he and Pedro were last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the area of Britton Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
THE VILLAGE, OK
news9.com

Man Rescued After Driving Truck Into Pond

Oklahoma County Deputies rescued a man, and his truck, after he drove it into a pond Wednesday near Northeast 222nd Street and North Hiwassee Road. The driver said he had a medical issue and blacked out, but was able to escape the vehicle through his window and swim to safety.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OHP: 1 Killed In Wrong Way Crash On I-35 In McClain County

A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-35 in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened at around 12:10 a.m. southbound on I-35 at Johnson Road, according to OHP. OHP said Kevin McGuire, 59, was heading northbound in the southbound lanes...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
WARR ACRES, OK
news9.com

The Village Police Says Missing 3-Year-Old Child Has Been Found Safe

UPDATE (2:14 p.m., Sept. 14, 2022): The Village police said a missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe. Authorities said Nicholas Sleeper has been returned to his family. Sleeper was found in a car near Northwest 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said they have not been able to locate...
THE VILLAGE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Creek Nation searching for missing 2-year-old

UPDATE: Muscogee Nation update information, “Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ares Muse, and to the men and women representing over 20 different agencies that worked tirelessly to find him.” The two-year-old boy was gone from his parents bed when they awoke at 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning. “We are saddened to update that the Creek...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City

A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Crews Respond To Major Collision In Eufaula On Highway 69

Eufaula Fire Department is on the scene of a major collision on Highway 69's Northbound lane in Eufaula. The collision is in a construction area, just north of a Love's Travel Stop, EFD said. Crews are working to clear the wreck and open the highway. EFD says to allow for...
EUFAULA, OK
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol

CLEVELAND, Okla. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man accused of taking Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase in a stolen truck and wrecking the vehicle, causing the deaths of two Puebloans, is now claiming he wasn't even driving the truck in the first place. Alex Carpenter, a 30-year-old, currently faces a single murder charge, an evading The post Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KOCO

Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car

NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
NORMAN, OK

