Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Secret Invasion: Marvel Reveals First Look at Nick Fury's New Costume
Marvel Studios will kickstart Phase 5's Disney+ programming with the upcoming series, Secret Invasion, featuring the thrilling return of Marvel veteran Samuel L. Jackson alongside Ben Mendelsohn's Talos. Sadly, the Marvel project still remains a mystery despite production wrapping up last April. Two A-list actresses will join Secret Invasion, starting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s the Secret Invasion reading order
Marvel history is full of shocking special events. Ones that totally shake up the status quo and leave the audience on the edge of their seats. And one such story is 2008’s Secret Invasion, which has cemented itself as one of Marvel’s largest and most beloved events. And it seems likely to only grow in popularity now that it’s been confirmed that the 2023 miniseries Secret Invasion will bring the storyline into the MCU.
ComicBook
Armor Wars: Don Cheadle Comments on How Tony Stark's Death Changed War Machine (Exclusive)
War Machine will be in a different state of mind when Marvel fans catch up with him in the upcoming Disney+ series Armor Wars. Marvel Studios confirmed at the D23 Expo that Armor Wars is still on the way by revealing a new logo for the show and that it will pick up immediately from the events of Secret Invasion. Rhodey has shown up here and there in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including netting Don Cheadle, who plays the character, a surprising Emmy nomination for The Falcon and Winter Soldier. However, fans haven't seen his story progress since the death of James Rhodes' best friend, Tony Stark, in Avengers: Endgame. Losing Tony will affect where Rhodey's head is as Armor Wars begins.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
First Trailer for ‘The Marvels’ Brings Brie Larson Together With Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris
Marvel Studios wrapped up their D23 Expo presentation with a look at “The Marvels,” a film that will not only be a sequel to “Captain Marvel” but also a follow-up to the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “WandaVision.”. The trailer (which is not...
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Captain America 4 actor hopes Chris Evans will return to MCU
Chris Evans is done with MCU movies, right? Well, Anthony Mackie, who will lead the upcoming superhero movie Captain America 4, has said that he hopes the actor will return to the big screen as Steve Rogers, some day. Speaking to Variety at the recent D23 2022 event, Mackie shared...
Brie Larson Says She's Unsure She'll Keep Playing Captain Marvel While Seemingly Calling Out Trolls
"I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" Brie Larson said at D23 Expo when asked about continuing to play Captain Marvel Brie Larson doesn't know how long she'll be a superhero. On Saturday, Larson chatted with Variety at D23 Expo about exactly how long she expects to continue playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character. "I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
The Hood - the new MCU supervillain's history and powers explained
The Ironheart trailer revealed at D23 Expo 2022 showed off Marvel Comics villain the Hood, and this is what you need to know about the character
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
She-Hulk episode 5 credits make the MCU's first references to [SPOILERS]
Marvel has come up with a sneak-y way to officially introduce the mercenary, the mutant, and the astronaut into the franchise
Thanos' secret history with Asgard will be revealed in December's Thor #29
The hidden history of Thanos and Thor explored
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New York Comic Con 2022 Panel Schedule
New York Comic Con will see Marvel Entertainment bring a jam-packed list of panels and events to the Javits Center in October. Marvel has panels, activations, exclusive announcements, fan-favorite talent signings, and more planned for NYCC, which takes place Thursday, October 6th through Sunday, October 9th. The Marvel booth (#2057) will hold a livestream broadcast that fans at home will be able to tune into, while also planning giveaways and signings. The company's merchandise booth (#2261) is the place to be for exclusive NYCC merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and much more.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster
After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
The Marvels: Brie Larson Explains The Trio Of Heroes’ Dynamic, Including Kamala Khan And Monica Rambeau
The Marvels will team Captain Marvel up with two more heroes.
epicstream.com
Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Shares Surprising Frustration with MCU Tenure
It's hard to believe that it's been six years since Benedict Cumberbatch first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but judging by how things currently are in the franchise, we can safely say that Doctor Strange will be sticking around for a couple more years. The British actor is enjoying an upgraded role in the MCU with some even seeing him as the next hero who will lead the Avengers.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 5 Teases How Jen Gets Her Superhero Costume
We're now more than halfway through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it is leaving its mark on the world of superhero stories in the process. It's safe to say that the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been a bit unconventional, especially given her ongoing reluctance towards being a vigilante. As the teasers and trailers for She-Hulk have hinted at Jen's future — and Bruce Banner / Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has teased that she'll be a fixture of the Avengers going forward — it was only a matter of when, not if, she would go through certain superhero milestones. One appeared to have been set up in the series' recently-released fifth episode, which teased how Jen might be getting her superhero suit. Spoilers for Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Ethan Hawke Is Still Mad He Lost in Audition to Raymond and Ray Co-Star Ewan McGregor
Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor have become beloved parts of the entertainment industry, with the two actors starring in memorable and downright iconic projects over the past few decades. Next month, the beloved actors will be sharing the screen together in Raymond and Ray, an upcoming drama set to release on Apple TV+. But as Hawke revealed in a recent interview with Screen Rant, Raymond and Ray definitely isn't the first time that his and McGregor's careers have intersected — as Hawke auditioned for the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge!, which ultimately went to McGregor.
Comments / 0