iowa.media
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
Nicholas Blocker is sworn in as a West Liberty police officer in May, several weeks after being fired from the City of Marion’s police department for dishonesty. (Photo courtesy City of West Liberty.) An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for...
iowa.media
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in April fatal shooting
Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting this April. The Joint Communications Agency received a Call for Service in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive SW regarding shots fired in the overnight hours of April 25th. Officers arrived and located 36-year-old...
iowa.media
Iowa City man accused of stabbing at Town and Campus Apartments
An Iowa City man is accused of sending a man to the ER after stabbing him as he was sitting in a vehicle. The incident occurred at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street just after 11 am Monday. 29-year-old Fisher Gerot of the Breckenridge Estates Mobile Home Park was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle, speaking to the driver and passenger. The victim opened his passenger-side door, and Gerot allegedly went over to that side of the vehicle and stabbed the man in his abdomen and slashed his right forearm.
iowa.media
Area transient facing multiple charges after domestic incident
An Iowa City area transient faces several charges stemming from a domestic abuse incident that occurred Sunday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakcrest for a noise disturbance. Arriving officers standing outside the apartment could hear a female screaming and sounding like she was in distress. The woman allegedly screamed “get off me,” and “get away from me, you’re hurting me” before the sound of shattering glass was heard. Officers opened the door and found the victim in a towel with obvious marks on her body, and the man, identified as 30-year-old Humberto Dominguez-Gonzalez, naked in the living room with blood on the floor. He was allegedly in close proximity of several pieces of drug paraphernalia, including grinders, jars with remnants of marijuana in them, and a bong.
iowa.media
Cedar Rapids City Council asking Ingedion and Union to settle strike
The Cedar Rapids City Council is calling for the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union and multinational ingredient maker Ingredion sit down and settle their strike. According to its website, Ingredion makes sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials that are used by customers in everyday products ranging...
iowa.media
“No Littering” sign to hinder the Goedken
Mayor Dave Goedken reported on the condition of the park and ride during his report as part of the Sept. 6 Monticello City Council meeting. “It’s in tough shape,” he said. Goedken said a vehicle had to be removed from the property. The abundance of garbage has been...
iowa.media
Supervisors formally vote on ARPA fund priorities
The Jones County Board of Supervisors made it official. During the board’s Sept. 6 meeting, they voted and approved a resolution concerning their top priorities when it comes to spending the $4 million in ARPA funding. “This is something to start with,” noted County Auditor Whitney Hein, “even if...
iowa.media
Coralville man accused of choking domestic partner and illegally possessing guns
A Coralville man was arrested Monday after allegedly choking his domestic partner and having illegal possession of guns. According to the arrest report, 49-year-old Claudio Ramirez of Olde Hickory Road has been in an intimate relationship with the woman for 14 years. On Sunday night at approximately 11:45, the two were reportedly arguing about how loud she had the TV on. Ramirez then allegedly choked her with both hands against the wall with her feet off the ground. When he let go, the woman fell to the ground, and Ramirez reportedly dragged her across the floor to the bathroom.
iowa.media
Diners on North Linn Street now have access to free public wi-fi
Limited free wi-fi is now available in the block-long dining area on North Linn Street. It’s the fourth outdoor, free public wi-fi spot in Iowa City, provided through a partnership between the city and ImOn Communications. The same public wi-fi is available on the Ped Mall and in two city parks, Chauncey Swan and Riverfront Crossings.
iowa.media
Restaurateurs look to local creatives to elevate their exterior
Even if you’re in it for the food and drink, a good view never hurts. At restaurants across the CRANDIC, that view is enhanced by artists. The confluence of art and food is visible in everything from grab-and-go items eaten on brightly painted picnic benches dotting Iowa City’s downtown, to an intentional sit-down meal (with reservations even!) against the backdrop of a bold and colorful mural. Art adds immeasurably to these simple pleasures and ordinary activities.
iowa.media
THE GUYS SOLVE THE CAMEO MYSTERY
SCENE: 8 am sharp, in a stately office on the west side of Iowa City. A silver-haired man sits at his desk, impeccably dressed but also wearing the stress of 96 unpleasant hours and counting on his visage. In one of the seats, another silver-haired man, much wearier, and wearing a high-performance sweatsuit. A sharp knock reports from the office door, but it’s cursory, as the man on the other side lets himself in with a calm urgency.
