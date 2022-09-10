ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell sets rushing record sending N. Alabama past UVA Wise

San Diego Union-Tribune
ShunDerrick Powell ran for a school record 251 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead North Alabama to a 49-17 win over Division II-level Virginia Wise on Saturday night.

Tyrone Rush held the previous single-game rushing record with 248 in the 1993 season. Powell had scoring runs of 75, 41, 31 and 7 yards.

North Alabama ran for four touchdowns in the second half.

The Cavaliers took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Quarterback Lendon Redwine scored from the 1 at the end of a 15-play, 76-yard drive that lasted a little more than seven minutes to start the game. After the Lions posted a three-and-out, Redwine threw a 26-yard touchdown to Tyler Kirkless for the two-score lead.

Two drives later, the Lions (1-1) seized control when Rush took the ball on the first play and sprinted 75 yards for his first score. His 7-yarder tied it and Noah Walters threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Andre Little for a 21-17 advantage just before halftime.

Redwine threw for 268 yards for UVA Wise.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

