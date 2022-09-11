ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
utv44.com

Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Dozens visit AltaPointe hiring event in Mobile Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dozens of people visited AltaPointe on Thursday in Mobile for it's hiring event. A recruitment specialist said there's more than 200 positions open across Alabama, and with expansions coming to both EastPointe and BayPointe hospitals, the need for employees is even greater. Some jobs do...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. gun range could close over road access dispute

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Shane Bailey may own Pigfarm Gun Range in Baldwin County, but he doesn't own the dirt road off County Road 87 he says customers have been using to get to the range since 2015. The road is now on Belle Fountain Land Company's property. Records show it was purchased last year.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Three women arrested for Mobile park assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Three women have been arrested for a brawl at Trimmier Park. Darice Hardin, Tanessa Hardin and Brandi Hardin have all been charged with assault third degree. Police say this trio turned themselves in last week after warrants were issued for their arrests. A children's cheer...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile woman forced to live in car after rental nightmare

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A potential renter says she was taken for a ride and lost $1,500. Erica Simon fears she was caught in a rental scam and says she's out of cash and now living in her car. "It's been a struggle," said Simon. "I feel almost defeated."
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin County volunteers donate winter clothes, supplies to Ukraine

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The war over Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, and volunteers in Baldwin County are again stepping up to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees. Ukrainian civilians caught in the middle of the fight will soon face another battle: surviving the brutal winter. Volunteers gathered...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Satsuma enforcing homecoming week curfew

SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — Rolling trees with toilet paper is a traditional prank during homecoming week. Even the tree in front of Satsuma High School isn't spared. Principal David Diaz says kids will be kids, but he wants to ensure his students don't get hurt during the high jinks.
utv44.com

MPD highlights Cpl. Kenyada Taylor in honor of National Police Woman's Day

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Law enforcement agencies nationwide are highlighting women in policing. Yesterday marked "National Police Woman's Day". For the month of September, the mobile police department is honoring corporal Kenyada Taylor, with the homicide unit. She has worked in law enforcement for 18 years in various capacities.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Daphne Police Chief retiring

Daphne Police Department's Chief is retiring. David Carpenter was named police chief in Daphne in August 2003. Cpl. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police confirmed to NBC 15 that Carpenter is planning to retire in December. He spent his entire 33-year career with Daphne Police.
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

"We have middle school students reading at the 1st grade level"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scores from the Alabama annual state test reveal that dozens of schools out of the 91 in the Mobile County Public School System have students who are far behind the proficient benchmark in Math, English, Science, or all three. Several schools scored below 10% proficiency.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores seeking $60M to incentivize ALDOT bridge project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The push to build a third bridge to Alabama's beaches is growing stronger as the city of Gulf Shores is seeking millions to help move the long-delayed project forward. Gulf Shores city officials said a new bridge is critical to easing traffic congestion to...
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Mobile County Environmental Enforcement officer charged with rape

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An officer with the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Department is out on bond accused of rape. Police booked Jackie Harris into the Mobile Jail Wednesday after someone filed a complaint against him, according to a police report. Harris is facing first degree rape and criminal...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Daphne considering allowing medical marijuana dispensaries

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Medical marijuana dispensaries could be coming to Baldwin County. Alabama’s medical marijuana industry is on the fast track. According to reports, there have been nearly 200 requests for business licenses since lawmakers legalized the controlled substance for medical use in February, 2021. The city...
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Concerns grow as MCPSS battles low test scores

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The state's scores are improving, but there's still a lot of work to do... especially right here in Mobile County. A trend of low-test scores weighs heavily on Mobile County's 91 public schools. The board president says the numbers are not where they should be.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

