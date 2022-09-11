Read full article on original website
Overflowing garbage at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Garbage bins are filled to the brim at an apartment complex in Mobile, causing the trash to spill over. It's not just bad looking. Residents say it's starting to smell bad too. There are 4 garbage bins at the Mirage Apartments formerly known as Campus...
Teen arrested for shooting into Mobile business after disorderly theater juveniles call
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the course of the investigation, a 16-year-old male subject was identified as one of the subjects involved in a report of shots fired after police broke up a group of juveniles reported as disorderly. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the male subject was arrested...
Dozens visit AltaPointe hiring event in Mobile Thursday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dozens of people visited AltaPointe on Thursday in Mobile for it's hiring event. A recruitment specialist said there's more than 200 positions open across Alabama, and with expansions coming to both EastPointe and BayPointe hospitals, the need for employees is even greater. Some jobs do...
Baldwin Co. gun range could close over road access dispute
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Shane Bailey may own Pigfarm Gun Range in Baldwin County, but he doesn't own the dirt road off County Road 87 he says customers have been using to get to the range since 2015. The road is now on Belle Fountain Land Company's property. Records show it was purchased last year.
Three women arrested for Mobile park assault
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Three women have been arrested for a brawl at Trimmier Park. Darice Hardin, Tanessa Hardin and Brandi Hardin have all been charged with assault third degree. Police say this trio turned themselves in last week after warrants were issued for their arrests. A children's cheer...
Officials: Vicky and Casey White may have plotted escape over nearly 1,000 phone calls
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We are learning more about the Alabama inmate who escaped with the help of a jail supervisor back in April. The Lauderdale County Sheriff said Casey White and Vicky White, who are not related, may have planned the big escape over the phone, according to the Associated Press.
Mobile woman forced to live in car after rental nightmare
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A potential renter says she was taken for a ride and lost $1,500. Erica Simon fears she was caught in a rental scam and says she's out of cash and now living in her car. "It's been a struggle," said Simon. "I feel almost defeated."
Baldwin County volunteers donate winter clothes, supplies to Ukraine
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The war over Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, and volunteers in Baldwin County are again stepping up to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees. Ukrainian civilians caught in the middle of the fight will soon face another battle: surviving the brutal winter. Volunteers gathered...
Satsuma enforcing homecoming week curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WPMI) — Rolling trees with toilet paper is a traditional prank during homecoming week. Even the tree in front of Satsuma High School isn't spared. Principal David Diaz says kids will be kids, but he wants to ensure his students don't get hurt during the high jinks.
MPD highlights Cpl. Kenyada Taylor in honor of National Police Woman's Day
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Law enforcement agencies nationwide are highlighting women in policing. Yesterday marked "National Police Woman's Day". For the month of September, the mobile police department is honoring corporal Kenyada Taylor, with the homicide unit. She has worked in law enforcement for 18 years in various capacities.
Man sought for Prichard shooting that left woman on life support turns himself in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The suspect has turned himself in. Rashad Omar Clanton is wanted for a shooting that happened September 4th that left a female on life support. Prichard's Public Service Director TJ Pettway referred to the suspect as "Prichard's Most Wanted" in a release issued Wednesday...
Daphne Police Chief retiring
Daphne Police Department's Chief is retiring. David Carpenter was named police chief in Daphne in August 2003. Cpl. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police confirmed to NBC 15 that Carpenter is planning to retire in December. He spent his entire 33-year career with Daphne Police.
"We have middle school students reading at the 1st grade level"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scores from the Alabama annual state test reveal that dozens of schools out of the 91 in the Mobile County Public School System have students who are far behind the proficient benchmark in Math, English, Science, or all three. Several schools scored below 10% proficiency.
MPD: Two arrested for possession of a deadly weapon at Williamson High School
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There were two gun-related arrests Monday at Williamson High School. Mobile Police say they went to the school just before noon for two students acting disorderly. When they arrived they found the students' families in the parking lot. Two of them, Antonio Pettaway and Clifton...
Gulf Shores seeking $60M to incentivize ALDOT bridge project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The push to build a third bridge to Alabama's beaches is growing stronger as the city of Gulf Shores is seeking millions to help move the long-delayed project forward. Gulf Shores city officials said a new bridge is critical to easing traffic congestion to...
Mobile County Environmental Enforcement officer charged with rape
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An officer with the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Department is out on bond accused of rape. Police booked Jackie Harris into the Mobile Jail Wednesday after someone filed a complaint against him, according to a police report. Harris is facing first degree rape and criminal...
Daphne considering allowing medical marijuana dispensaries
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Medical marijuana dispensaries could be coming to Baldwin County. Alabama’s medical marijuana industry is on the fast track. According to reports, there have been nearly 200 requests for business licenses since lawmakers legalized the controlled substance for medical use in February, 2021. The city...
Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
Concerns grow as MCPSS battles low test scores
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The state's scores are improving, but there's still a lot of work to do... especially right here in Mobile County. A trend of low-test scores weighs heavily on Mobile County's 91 public schools. The board president says the numbers are not where they should be.
