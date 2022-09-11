ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Georgia Southern beats Nebraska on the road, 45-42

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMRE2_0hqb76ga00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUuW7_0hqb76ga00

LINCOLN, Neb. (WSAV) – The moment Timmy Bleekrode’s potential game-tying 52-yard kick sailed wide left for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Georgia Southern Eagles officially accomplished something they hadn’t done in a decade: defeat a Power 5 team.

Georgia Southern knocked off Nebraska in Lincoln, 45-42, for their first win over a major conference opponent since a 26-20 win over Florida in 2013. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease’s eight-yard keeper into the end zone put the Eagles up for good with 36 seconds left, capping off a frenetic, back-and-forth offensive shootout.

Vantrease put on a clinic Saturday night, throwing for 407 yards on 37-of-56 passing. His total passing yardage ranks second on Georgia Southern’s all-time list of single game performances, behind only Tracy Ham’s 419-yard performance against Furman in 1985.

Although he threw two interceptions, both to Nebraska safety Marques Buford, Vantrease also threw a touchdown pass to Amare Jones in addition to the game-winning rushing TD.

Eight different wide receivers caught at least one pass for the Eagles, with Derwin Burgess leading the pack at 12 catches for 119 yards. It was Burgess that caught a six-yard pass on 4th and 2 from the Eagles’ own 33-yard line with his team down 42-38, keeping Georgia Southern alive with just over two minutes to go.

Fellow wideout Khaleb Hood followed that play up with a 27-yard reception of his own five plays later to put the Eagles in the Nebraska red zone, setting up Vantrease’s heroics.

Georgia Southern complemented their strong passing attack with a dominant ground game that picked up 7.8 yards per carry. Junior Gerald Green ran for 132 yards on 10 carries and found the end zone twice. Fellow junior Jalen White also scored two touchdowns, running for a total of 85 yards on 17 carries.

In total, the Eagles gained 642 total yards of offense.

Wide receiver Sam Kenerson left the game due to a right leg injury in the last minute of the first half. He caught a 31-yard pass from Vantrease, but came up grabbing his leg and in pain. A cart took Kenerson back to the locker room and he did not return.

The Eagles have now started a season 2-0 for the first time since 2018. Their next game is on the road against University of Alabama-Birmingham at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern Eagles lose WR Sam Kenerson for year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern Eagles wide receiver Sam Kenerson will have season-ending surgery on his right knee Thursday, per a release from the athletic department. The surgery will repair ligaments torn in the Eagles’ 45-42 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. Kenerson hauled in a 31-yard pass with less than 40 seconds […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah State drops road game against Benedict College, 24-6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Savannah State drops their second this season on the road against Benedict College, 24-6. Jamurian “JT” Hartage started the game at quarterback for the Tigers, despite Jadon Adams receiving SIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors after Savannah State’s win against Edward Waters. However, Hartage did not finish the game and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Statesboro, GA
Football
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Georgia Football
Lincoln, NE
Football
Statesboro, GA
Sports
State
Nebraska State
WSAV News 3

Ghost Pirates release full, revised home schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The Savannah Ghost Pirates released their full, revised home schedule on Monday. Savannah will play 36 regular season home games in Enmarket Arena, starting with the Nov. 5 home opener against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and ending with the Saturday, April 15 matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears. Games will start at […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 7, Episode 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Another week, another installment of the Countdown! Corey Howard, Calvin Wilson and Andrew Goldstein team up once again to bring you everything you need to know about what went down in Week 4 and what to expect in Week 5. Here’s the rundown for this week’s show: (0:00-3:12): The guys break […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

A month out, Warnock-Walker debate drawing a lot of attention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One month from today, the Georgia Senate candidates will meet on a debate stage in Savannah. The Oct. 14th debate will be sponsored by Nexstar Media Inc. – WSAV’s parent company. It will be televised statewide, including right here on News 3. The focus has shifted from wondering if Senator Raphael […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Green
WSAV News 3

Feed the Boro food drop happening Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro is hosting their September food drop event on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8 a.m. The event will be at the Statesboro High School on Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed the Boro will be providing enough food to feed 1,000 families for one week. They are doing this in […]
STATESBORO, GA
wuga.org

September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Need to know: School zone cameras turn on next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re dropping off your kids at school or happened to ride by a school zone on your way to work, be aware that starting next week speed cameras will be up and running.  The cameras are set up near Saint James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and middle schools. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#Georgia Southern#Furman
WSAV News 3

Statesboro Police searching for missing teens

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police are searching for two teens who ran away from their home Wednesday afternoon. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Spencer and Eduardo frequent Wal-Mart, Georgia Southern and the local mall. Spencer was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat. Eduardo Borges was last seen wearing a black […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah hoping to end traffic deaths by 2027

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah averages about 22 traffic deaths annually, whether it’s a pedestrian or cyclist-involved incident. City leaders recognize the problem and firmly believe it can be remedied. WSAV spoke to Savannah city leaders about plans to minimize traffic deaths in the city, especially in the downtown area. It’s called […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tracking The Tropics: T.D. Seven forms in the tropical Atlantic

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — A disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for development has organized into tropical depression Seven Wednesday Morning. The storm as of Wednesday morning is located about 805 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands and is generally moving westward at 14 mph. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia State Patrol: Driver killed in Savannah after leading police on chase into oncoming traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 3:30 p.m.:. Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary information following the crash:. "On September 14, 2022 at 1:25pm, Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The suspect failed to yield and initiated a pursuit. While fleeing, the suspect operated his vehicle in a careless manner and drove into oncoming traffic. The pursuit traveled north on Ga-25 with the suspect traveling north in the southbound lanes. As the pursuit approached I-516, the suspect vehicle crashed into two other vehicles. This impact caused fatal injuries to the suspect. The occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries. SCRT-F responded to the scene to assist."
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtoc.com

Savannah Poop Patrol gives Sam the scoop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What started as a way to make some extra cash has now turned into a full-time poop scooping business for Savannah Poop Patrol owner Jessica Jones. She shows our Sam Bauman what it takes to join the team. For more info on Savannah Poop Patrol click...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Health expert says this flu season could be worst in decades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Health experts are warning that this year’s flu season could be the worst we’ve seen in decades. Some of the biggest spreaders of the virus are school-aged kids. That’s why local pediatricians say vaccinating children is especially important ahead of what will likely be an intense flu season.  Dr. Ben Spitalnick […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy