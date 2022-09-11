ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Eddie Day Pashinski: Grandparents continuing to make a difference in children’s lives

By Eddie Day Pashinski Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

For generations, grandparents have held countless vital roles in Pennsylvania families, such as becoming a second set of arms to hug after a big day at school, an extra set of hands for busy parents, an additional set of ears for listening and most importantly an extra home when needed.

In these times, especially here in Luzerne County, grandparents are taking on a far more demanding and critical role to help their grandchildren meet the challenges of everyday life.

The opioid epidemic has shaken so many Pennsylvania families to the core and oftentimes have left behind children with parents who are unable to care for them. The result is a generation of traumatized children who are catapulted into a vicious cycle of extraordinary challenges which threaten their future.

Once these children turn 18, 1 out of every 4 will experience homelessness, struggle with mental health challenges, such as depression, substance abuse and anxiety disorders and have a 25% chance of being arrested.

In addition, children in the PA foster care system only have a 53% chance of graduating from high school.

Instead of allowing these detrimental cycles to continue, grandparents are on the front lines trying to break these cycles by stepping in and providing the kinship care that is needed. This is kinship care, the full-time care of nurturing and protection of children by relatives or any adult who has a kinship bond with the children.

As anyone can imagine, raising a second family is no easy feat, especially when it comes to navigating the challenges of technology, the courts and state agencies. That’s why for the past eight years I have had the pleasure of working with an incredible group of local grandparents to try to get the help the grandparents need to address their problems.

Because of their bravery in sharing their stories about their grandchildren, we began working with Chairwoman Watson to pass Act 89, which initiated the kinship caregiver navigation program.

This legislation provides resources and a toll-free number to help new kinship families see what resources are available to guide them as they pursue their responsibility of taking care of their grandchildren.

In addition, I also authored HB 1539 and in 2018 Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill into law. This law provides a financial pathway for grandparents to quickly obtain temporary guardianship of their grandchildren so that they will have the legal authority to make important decisions related to their grandchildren’s medical care and their education.

In addition, with the help of these grandparents I started the Advocacy Fund For Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (AF4GRG), which is the only group in Pennsylvania to financially help grandparents with legal fees required to provide grandparents the legal authority necessary to care for their grandchildren.

Keeping these children with kin and out of the foster care system is one of the most effective tools we must use to break the cycle of opioid addiction and end this horrific epidemic.

As we celebrate grandparents’ day today I won’t only be thinking of my own loved ones, but I’ll be thinking of the 80,000 Pennsylvania grandparents who have tossed their retirement to the wind and who are giving 165,000 Pennsylvania children a second chance for a positive future.

Words cannot express my sincere respect and gratitude I have for these wonderful grandparents. God bless you all.

Happy Grandparent’s Day, and I thank you once again for the courage and love you provide to help your grandchildren every day.

Someone once said, “love is the greatest gift that one generation can leave to another.”

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, represents to 121st District.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Geisinger hospitals in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton certified as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers

Designation comes from Joint Commission/American Heart Association. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (GWV) and Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) recently became the second and third hospitals in the country to earn The Joint Commission/American Heart Association (AHA) Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification, joining Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) in Danville in establishing a national precedent for coordination among care teams who treat patients on the heart attack spectrum.
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Geisinger holding Super Saturday flu clinic this weekend

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger will hold the first of its Super Saturday free flu shot clinics this weekend at multiple walk-in and drive-thru locations. The clinics, also set for Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, are open to the public and will run from 9...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County receives 140 American Rescue Plan applications

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Now that the application deadline has passed, a Luzerne County consultant is reviewing all requests for the county’s American Rescue Plan funding to determine which meet federal eligibility requirements, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz said Thursday. Formal online applications...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Society
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Times Leader

NEPA Think Tank Initiative on solutions to local homelessness

WILKES-BARRE — Keystone Mission is joining with the Greater Wyoming Valley and Scranton chambers of commerce in an initiative on solutions to homelessness in the area. Local businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the inaugural NEPA Think Tank Initiative to address the question, “What if we could end homelessness?” The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Think Center, 7 S. Main St. in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
Times Leader

Their View: Ties to Wilkes-Barre still burn bright

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. You may leave Wilkes-Barre, but it never truly leaves you. This powerful reality continues as the latest phase of “The Valley With a Heart” deepens with the twin Wyoming Valley appearances of President Biden and Former President Trump in less than a week.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

a2b Fulfillment opens on Tradeport Road in Hanover Township

HANOVER TWP. — Adjacent to Upward Farms’ vertical farming site, another ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at a2b Fulfillment, a 250,000-square-foot building on Tradeport Road. Hanover Twp. manager Sam Guesto Thursday said a2b Fulfillment opened next to Upward Farms in a 250,000-square-foot building that is owned by NorthPoint...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparents Day#Homelessness#Foster Parents
Times Leader

Luzerne County addressing prison leaks

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. After a presentation showing damage from leaks, Luzerne County Council unanimously agreed to earmark $835,000 more for repairs at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. The additional allocation is needed to cover a $1.5 million project that will address the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arcadia Chorale to open season with ‘Nature Abounds’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Arcadia Chorale will open its fall season with a stunning program focusing on the natural landscape around us. “Nature Abounds” is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit. The musical...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Times Leader

From Chalk Fest to Oktoberfest, Wilkes-Barre will be bustling

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “I think your team has a gold medal in your future,” John Maday of the Riverfront Parks Committee told Gina Malsky early Wednesday morning, congratulating her for the bronze medal the Downtown Arts team won during recent Dragon Boat races on the Susquehanna River.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Times Leader

Harding couple turns pandemic memories into a memoir

‘19 Days in March’ recounts traumatic days as COVID-19 descended. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For many of us, the events of March and April 2020 were pivotal. For some, they were unforgettable. For others, they were too painful to remember. For one local family,...
HARDING, PA
Times Leader

Editorial: Luzerne County Council obsesses over drop boxes while real issues pile up

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Consider this juxtaposition in Tuesday’s paper. Story one: Luzerne County Chief Public Defender Steven Greenwald announced the stunning decision to stop providing representation for non-incarcerated citizens charged with misdemeanors. His office is supposed to be staffed with 28 attorneys, including himself, but eight positions are vacant. Greenwald bluntly blames the low pay offered by the county, and says he has “no realistic expectations” of filling the posts.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy