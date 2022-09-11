Read full article on original website
Bulldogs Return to Naranche
The Butte High Bulldog football team will return to Naranche Stadium after an unsuccessful two game road trip. The Bulldogs opened the season at home with a win over Billings Senior 36-28. The following two weekends saw the ‘Dogs fall at Great Falls 42-17, before last weekend’s heart breaking loss in Helena 41-35.
Jack Prigge shoots record 65 to lead Bozeman Invite
Another tournament and another first day lead for Butte High Senior Jack Prigge. Prigge toured the Bridger Creek Country Club with a six under par 65. Butte High coach, Eric Mankins, believes the 65 to be the lowest round in Butte High school history and was just one shot off of the Bridger Creek course record. “Jack got off the bus not feeling his best and decided to use a push cart today,” Mankins added, “with that score he might decide to use one every round.” The Bozeman Invite is the third tournament of the season that Prigge has led after the first round.
Butte’s Football Tradition Started in the Dirt
Butte’s successful football tradition was born in the dirt of the grade school fields from where it was mined to be polished at Clark Park, then displayed at Naranche Stadium, testified two men who knew and who know. Jack Saunders and Bob Williams both lettered in football for Butte...
Legion Baseball to Hold Fundraiser
The Butte American Legion baseball program will hold a Bingo fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus on Saturday, October 8th. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets will be available at the door. A $25 Bingo pack includes 10 games with three cards per game and 10 tickets for drawings. Extra game cares (10 games with three cards) are $5. Ten extra drawing tickets will be available for $5.
2023 Class AA-B State track meet will be in Butte
The Montana High School Association Executive Board meeting on September 12th approved moving the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field meet from Gallatin High School in Bozeman to Bulldog memorial Stadium in Butte. The dates will remain May 26-27. The change was made because the Board and MHSA staff...
