Another tournament and another first day lead for Butte High Senior Jack Prigge. Prigge toured the Bridger Creek Country Club with a six under par 65. Butte High coach, Eric Mankins, believes the 65 to be the lowest round in Butte High school history and was just one shot off of the Bridger Creek course record. “Jack got off the bus not feeling his best and decided to use a push cart today,” Mankins added, “with that score he might decide to use one every round.” The Bozeman Invite is the third tournament of the season that Prigge has led after the first round.

BUTTE, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO