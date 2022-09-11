Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
05-06-09-22-36
(five, six, nine, twenty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $177,500
