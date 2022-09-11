Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
SAC UPDATE: Football team plays Saturday at Pasadena; soccer squads also in action
SAC quarterback Ceasar Ayala warms up before a game last season. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana College’s football team will be looking to get into the win column Saturday when it faces Pasadena City College Saturday at 6 p.m. in Pasadena. The Dons,...
localocnews.com
Orange County high school teams ranked in this week’s CIF girls volleyball polls
Seven Orange County teams, including Mater Dei, Huntington Beach, San Clemente and Beckman, are ranked in this week’s CIF Division 1-2 girls volleyball polls. Canyon of Anaheim is ranked number 1 in Division 5 and Corona del Mar is third in Division 5. Capistrano Valley is fifth and Crean Lutheran sixth in Division 4.
localocnews.com
Scoreboard: Youth Wrestlers Earn State Titles, Placings
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Five OC teams earn No. 1 rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County squads earned top rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polopolls. Newport Harbor is first, JSerra second and Mater Dei is in a tie for third place with Harvard Westlake in the Division 1 poll. San Clemente is first in Division 2, Irvine is first in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Uni football team looks for second straight win in non-league game vs. Irvine
University players take the field last season in a non-league game. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). University High School’s football team will be out to win its second game in a row when it faces Irvine (1-3) in a non-league game Friday night at Uni. The Trojans improved...
localocnews.com
September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday at Los Alamitos Race Course
The September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 16. The seven-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 22-25). Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, 22 & 23) and 12:30 on weekends (Sept. 17-18 and 24-25).
localocnews.com
40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022
To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
localocnews.com
Southbound I-405 off-Ramp to Seal Beach Boulevard to close for approximately one month
Crews will close the SB I-405 off-ramp to Seal Beach Boulevard for approximately one month as part of project improvements. The ramp closure is anticipated 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and is expected to reopen after approximately one month. Sign up for project-wide and bridge-specific construction alerts at bit.ly/405-signup. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Post-Pandemic Tourism Returning to Newport Beach and Orange County
Tourism has been the chief economic engine that drives our city’s economy, and that of much of Orange County—especially Anaheim with Disneyland and the Convention Center. Two years ago, the global pandemic caused that engine to run out of gas. “This is the tourism industry’s George Baily moment,”...
localocnews.com
Mom sentenced after telling her daughter to punch another O.C. basketball player
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A mother must write a written apology and pay more than $9,000 in restitution to a teenage girl who was punched in the neck by the woman’s daughter after she yelled at her daughter from the stands to hit the girl. The rival player collapsed on the court following an unprovoked attack that was captured on a now-viral video.
localocnews.com
Pioneering Mexican restaurant El Torito honors 68 years and Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming and events
El Torito, the leading authority in Mexican food since 1954, is marking their 68th anniversary in a big way, with a series of celebrations paying tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and the restaurant’s storied past. Starting Sept. 15, 2022, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and culminating in El Torito’s 68th anniversary party on Oct. 13, 2022, guests can expect specials and programming that illustrate the restaurant’s rich history and promising future as a pioneer in Mexican cuisine.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias street closures set for Sept. 16-19
There will be a full closure to through traffic on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard starting on Friday, September 16 through Monday, September 19, 2022, for the Fiestas Patrias event. The closure will be from 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa
That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
localocnews.com
Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach
On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, August 26 to September 1, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 26, 2022. Counseling...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases additional statement
My name is Chris DeSanto, and I am writing to you as I run for Seal Beach City Council in 2022. Thank you so much for taking the time to learn more about me, and my campaign. As a rather sentimental guy, I appreciate the value of time. And that you would spend a piece of your life with me, means more than you will ever know.
localocnews.com
CHP issues Amber Alert for missing two-year-old out of Buena Park
The California Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert on behalf of the Buena Park Police Department. Ian Eo was last seen September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:23 a.m. in Buena Park. The suspect is a Hispanic male approximately 40 years of age, driving a grey 2017 Toyota Sienna with California License Plate 8BTV598.
localocnews.com
Bayside Restaurant Hosts Levendi Wine Dinner Sept. 29
Restaurants may not have completely recovered from the pandemic, but you know things are looking better when Bayside Restaurants brings back its wine dinners. Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach is hosting a Levendi Wine Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 29 and it looks to be another stellar wine event from one of my favorite restaurants that offers live music every night of the week.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 14, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Highs are expected to stay in...
localocnews.com
Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Comments / 1