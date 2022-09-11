ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Scoreboard: Youth Wrestlers Earn State Titles, Placings

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday at Los Alamitos Race Course

The September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 16. The seven-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 22-25). Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, 22 & 23) and 12:30 on weekends (Sept. 17-18 and 24-25).
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022

To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Post-Pandemic Tourism Returning to Newport Beach and Orange County

Tourism has been the chief economic engine that drives our city’s economy, and that of much of Orange County—especially Anaheim with Disneyland and the Convention Center. Two years ago, the global pandemic caused that engine to run out of gas. “This is the tourism industry’s George Baily moment,”...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Pioneering Mexican restaurant El Torito honors 68 years and Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming and events

El Torito, the leading authority in Mexican food since 1954, is marking their 68th anniversary in a big way, with a series of celebrations paying tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and the restaurant’s storied past. Starting Sept. 15, 2022, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and culminating in El Torito’s 68th anniversary party on Oct. 13, 2022, guests can expect specials and programming that illustrate the restaurant’s rich history and promising future as a pioneer in Mexican cuisine.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias street closures set for Sept. 16-19

There will be a full closure to through traffic on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard starting on Friday, September 16 through Monday, September 19, 2022, for the Fiestas Patrias event. The closure will be from 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa

That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach

On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, August 26 to September 1, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 26, 2022. Counseling...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

CHP issues Amber Alert for missing two-year-old out of Buena Park

The California Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert on behalf of the Buena Park Police Department. Ian Eo was last seen September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:23 a.m. in Buena Park. The suspect is a Hispanic male approximately 40 years of age, driving a grey 2017 Toyota Sienna with California License Plate 8BTV598.
BUENA PARK, CA
localocnews.com

Bayside Restaurant Hosts Levendi Wine Dinner Sept. 29

Restaurants may not have completely recovered from the pandemic, but you know things are looking better when Bayside Restaurants brings back its wine dinners. Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach is hosting a Levendi Wine Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 29 and it looks to be another stellar wine event from one of my favorite restaurants that offers live music every night of the week.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

