Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
localocnews.com
SAC UPDATE: Football team plays Saturday at Pasadena; soccer squads also in action
SAC quarterback Ceasar Ayala warms up before a game last season. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana College’s football team will be looking to get into the win column Saturday when it faces Pasadena City College Saturday at 6 p.m. in Pasadena. The Dons,...
localocnews.com
September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday at Los Alamitos Race Course
The September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 16. The seven-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 22-25). Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, 22 & 23) and 12:30 on weekends (Sept. 17-18 and 24-25).
localocnews.com
Uni football team looks for second straight win in non-league game vs. Irvine
University players take the field last season in a non-league game. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). University High School’s football team will be out to win its second game in a row when it faces Irvine (1-3) in a non-league game Friday night at Uni. The Trojans improved...
localocnews.com
Scoreboard: Youth Wrestlers Earn State Titles, Placings
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Five OC teams earn No. 1 rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County squads earned top rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polopolls. Newport Harbor is first, JSerra second and Mater Dei is in a tie for third place with Harvard Westlake in the Division 1 poll. San Clemente is first in Division 2, Irvine is first in...
localocnews.com
40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022
To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
nypressnews.com
Threats of strong wind and rain keep people away from Dana Point
A handful of fishing and whale watching trips were canceled because of the mere threat of Tropical Storm Kay. While there were some issues with wind and rain, it turned into a gorgeous night over Dana Point. Michele Gile reports.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 14, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Highs are expected to stay in...
newsmirror.net
Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls
The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
localocnews.com
Nature Reserve to Host Volunteer Trail Clearing, Astronomy Night Events
localocnews.com
Bayside Restaurant Hosts Levendi Wine Dinner Sept. 29
Restaurants may not have completely recovered from the pandemic, but you know things are looking better when Bayside Restaurants brings back its wine dinners. Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach is hosting a Levendi Wine Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 29 and it looks to be another stellar wine event from one of my favorite restaurants that offers live music every night of the week.
KTLA.com
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
localocnews.com
Southbound I-405 off-Ramp to Seal Beach Boulevard to close for approximately one month
Crews will close the SB I-405 off-ramp to Seal Beach Boulevard for approximately one month as part of project improvements. The ramp closure is anticipated 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and is expected to reopen after approximately one month. Sign up for project-wide and bridge-specific construction alerts at bit.ly/405-signup. This...
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
localocnews.com
Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias street closures set for Sept. 16-19
There will be a full closure to through traffic on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard starting on Friday, September 16 through Monday, September 19, 2022, for the Fiestas Patrias event. The closure will be from 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The...
Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday. The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.For San Bernardino, Highland, and Crestline, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include: Highland, Lake Arrowhead, and Running Springs until 9:00 p.m. Lake Elsinore, Lakeland Village and Canyon Lake until 8:30 p.m.Riverside County until 7:15 p.m.A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains through Monday night, impacting the Antelope Valley,...
localocnews.com
Don’t miss the Cypress Community Festival on September 30 and October 1, 2022
The Cypress Community Festival is back this year on Friday, September 30th from 5-10pm and Saturday, October 1st from 2-10pm at Oak Knoll Park! Stop by for family-friendly fun in the kid’s area, specialty vendor booths, delicious food, and even chili and salsa competitions. For more information, visit https://cypressfestival.com/.
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' Hoax
In-N-Out Burger's so-called 'secret menu' item that went viral on social media verified as fake. You Can't Order This Item At In-N-Out BurgerCredit: Andrew Weibert/ unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Recently, a TikTok video went viral on the app.
localocnews.com
San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
