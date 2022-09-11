ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday at Los Alamitos Race Course

The September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 16. The seven-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 22-25). Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, 22 & 23) and 12:30 on weekends (Sept. 17-18 and 24-25).
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Scoreboard: Youth Wrestlers Earn State Titles, Placings

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, CA
Sports
Orange County, CA
Sports
Orange, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Orange, CA
Orange County, CA
Elections
Local
California Football
Orange County, CA
Football
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
Orange, CA
Football
localocnews.com

40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022

To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
CYPRESS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Cheerleaders#Election Local#El Modena High School#American Football#University And Century#
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
localocnews.com

Nature Reserve to Host Volunteer Trail Clearing, Astronomy Night Events

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Bayside Restaurant Hosts Levendi Wine Dinner Sept. 29

Restaurants may not have completely recovered from the pandemic, but you know things are looking better when Bayside Restaurants brings back its wine dinners. Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach is hosting a Levendi Wine Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 29 and it looks to be another stellar wine event from one of my favorite restaurants that offers live music every night of the week.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists

Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
localocnews.com

Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias street closures set for Sept. 16-19

There will be a full closure to through traffic on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard starting on Friday, September 16 through Monday, September 19, 2022, for the Fiestas Patrias event. The closure will be from 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday. The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.For San Bernardino, Highland, and Crestline, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include: Highland, Lake Arrowhead, and Running Springs until 9:00 p.m. Lake Elsinore, Lakeland Village and Canyon Lake until 8:30 p.m.Riverside County until 7:15 p.m.A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains through Monday night, impacting the Antelope Valley,...
CRESTLINE, CA
localocnews.com

Don’t miss the Cypress Community Festival on September 30 and October 1, 2022

The Cypress Community Festival is back this year on Friday, September 30th from 5-10pm and Saturday, October 1st from 2-10pm at Oak Knoll Park! Stop by for family-friendly fun in the kid’s area, specialty vendor booths, delicious food, and even chili and salsa competitions. For more information, visit https://cypressfestival.com/.
CYPRESS, CA
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy