Several Days of Sunshine Move In Behind Pesky Rain-Maker
Both the first half of August and the first half of September featured a similar weather event, a two day stretch of nothing but rainfall. Back in early August, the Rockford Airport picked up just over 6″ of rainfall between the 7th & 8th. This time around, the rain gauge at the Airport came in with 5.28″.
Rockford-area officials warn public about dryer fires
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are 385,000 house fires reported in the United States every year. Approximately 3,000 of those fires are started by clothes dryers. That is why local officials are warning residents about the dangers of dryer fires and reminding the public that they are usually preventable. “When we look at what causes […]
Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were rescued by neighbors and flown to the hospital after a house exploded in Freeport on Tuesday. Crews were called to a home in the 4000 block of US Business 20 near Harlem Center Road around 8 p.m. for reports of an entire house on fire. Debris from the […]
Shed recovered; returned to Mendota
MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in Rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
At least one hurt after motorcycle crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least one person was hurt after a motorcycle accident in Rockford Tuesday. Crews were called to the area of E. State Street and North Showplace Drive around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. A motorcycle was involved, though there was no word on the condition of those injured at […]
Rockford Scanner™: House Explosion In Freeport, Avoid The Area
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
Suspects in Altoona homicide charged in Eau Claire County
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are charged in Eau Claire County in connection to a homicide that occurred in Altoona. Court records show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide domestic abuse assessments as party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim.
$6 a gallon? A look at what locals are paying for milk
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If the price of gasoline hasn’t been high enough, what locals are paying for a gallon of milk at some of the area’s best-known grocery stores could also put a dent in pocketbooks across the Rockford region. A gallon of top-brand 2-percent milk is selling for around $6, local prices show. At […]
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle And Motorcycle Collision, Rider Sustained Serious Injuries
Find Out If You Live Super Close To A Meth Lab In Illinois
I know you clicked this in hopes to expose your neighbor or bust the person you've had beef with most of the year. Though I don't have any enemies I'd want to get sweet, sweet revenge on, I definitely would like to know if there has ever been a meth lab operating in the garage right next door to where I sleep. I'm nosy, you're nosy, and your neighbor sneakily peeking out their blinds drinking their morning coffee is also 100% nosy.
Rockford Scanner™: I want to take a few seconds and thank the City of Rockford.
Rockford Scanner™: Several Police On Scene Of Another Shooting Investigation in Rockford
Dubuque boy gets gaming bedroom makeover
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit helped give a 10-year-old Dubuque boy who is battling cancer got a new setup to help make life feel a little more comfortable. Timmy Francois has B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia - a common childhood cancer that affects the immune system. National nonprofit Special Spaces transformed Timmy’s room to help bring comfort and joy to him and his family.
Freeport house reportedly explodes
A busy Freeport road was closed after a reported house explosion Tuesday night. Killing of Freeport 16-year-old girl still unsolved …. It’s time to nominate a special teacher for a Golden …. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street. Man charged in six Rockford burglaries pleads down...
Fire department donating to family of Freeport house explosion
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District announced Wednesday that it will be using proceeds from its annual fundraiser to donate to the victims of the Freeport house explosion. The fire department said instead of raising money at it’s Feather Party on September 17th to purchase new equipment, it will “donate proceeds to […]
Three hospitalized after crash, school bus evacuated for fire during crash response
MADISON, Wis. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Madison’s west side Tuesday. Fire Department officials said the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Gammon Road. A Honda CR-V was wedged against an armored vehicle. The...
