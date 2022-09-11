ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Several Days of Sunshine Move In Behind Pesky Rain-Maker

Both the first half of August and the first half of September featured a similar weather event, a two day stretch of nothing but rainfall. Back in early August, the Rockford Airport picked up just over 6″ of rainfall between the 7th & 8th. This time around, the rain gauge at the Airport came in with 5.28″.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford-area officials warn public about dryer fires

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are 385,000 house fires reported in the United States every year. Approximately 3,000 of those fires are started by clothes dryers. That is why local officials are warning residents about the dangers of dryer fires and reminding the public that they are usually preventable. “When we look at what causes […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Reports Of Aggressive Panhandlers, Today in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Shed recovered; returned to Mendota

MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in Rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: House Explosion In Freeport, Avoid The Area

FREEPORT, IL
FREEPORT, IL
KOEL 950 AM

National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring

Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
IOWA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Suspects in Altoona homicide charged in Eau Claire County

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are charged in Eau Claire County in connection to a homicide that occurred in Altoona. Court records show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide domestic abuse assessments as party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime increased penalty for elder person victim.
ALTOONA, WI
nbc15.com

Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle And Motorcycle Collision, Rider Sustained Serious Injuries

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Find Out If You Live Super Close To A Meth Lab In Illinois

I know you clicked this in hopes to expose your neighbor or bust the person you've had beef with most of the year. Though I don't have any enemies I'd want to get sweet, sweet revenge on, I definitely would like to know if there has ever been a meth lab operating in the garage right next door to where I sleep. I'm nosy, you're nosy, and your neighbor sneakily peeking out their blinds drinking their morning coffee is also 100% nosy.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: I want to take a few seconds and thank the City of Rockford.

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Police On Scene Of Another Shooting Investigation in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
KCRG.com

Dubuque boy gets gaming bedroom makeover

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit helped give a 10-year-old Dubuque boy who is battling cancer got a new setup to help make life feel a little more comfortable. Timmy Francois has B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia - a common childhood cancer that affects the immune system. National nonprofit Special Spaces transformed Timmy’s room to help bring comfort and joy to him and his family.
DUBUQUE, IA
MyStateline.com

Freeport house reportedly explodes

A busy Freeport road was closed after a reported house explosion Tuesday night. Killing of Freeport 16-year-old girl still unsolved …. It’s time to nominate a special teacher for a Golden …. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street. Man charged in six Rockford burglaries pleads down...
FREEPORT, IL

