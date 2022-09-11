Kathleen M Randall age 87 passed away peacefully September 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by family. She was born September 28, 1934 at St. Mary’s Hospital. The same hospital all seven of her daughters were born. Kathleen was born to the late Claude and Regina (Froh) Shackleton. She attended Mazomanie High School and one year of college. She was united into marriage to Raymond F. Randall of Mount Horeb on June 18, 1955. Ray passed away on January 24, 1994. Just shy of their 40th wedding Anniversary.

