Randolph volleyball eying historic season on the court
RANDOLPH, Wis. — When it comes to conference championships and regional titles, Randolph volleyball has been there, done that. But there is one thing that’s missing. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the Rockets plan to hang a different banner this season, while making program history in process.
New year, same expectations for Wisconsin Women’s Hockey
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Women’s Hockey team is a little over a week into their return to the ice for the upcoming season. And this group will look a lot different. The Badgers lost a majority of their scoring and goaltender from last year’s team that reached the NCAA Regional Finals. But that doesn’t mean they’re inexperienced.
George Kiehl
George Kiehl, 72, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. George is survived by his wife, Diane; two daughters, Elizabeth (Alex Marshall) Kiehl and Megan (Greg) Donovan; granddaughter, Miriam Marshall; and his three sisters, Donna Glowcheski, Darlene Wozney and Diane Giebel. George...
Patricia Jacobson
Patricia Jacobson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Community Option Living in Monroe, Wisconsin where she had lived since 2018. Patty was born in Mineral Point, Wisconsin on March 2, 1930 to Ernst and Paulina (Sturzengger) Willborn. Patty spent most of her early years living with older siblings and the...
Barbarann Klinger
MADISON – Barbarann Klinger, born Aug. 18, 1939, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at Agrace HospiceCare, at the age of 83. She was born to Albert Mitchell and Blanche Wagner in Nanticoke, Penn. She married Richard Klinger on March 28, 1958. Barbarann is survived by...
Charles Edwin Hartin
Charles Edwin Hartin, 47, passed away suddenly on the evening of Thursday, September 8th, 2022. He was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on October 4, 1974 to Laverne and Donna Hartin. Charles was known for the love he held for his wife, children, grandchildren; and, for football, especially the Green Bay...
David G. Sutter
David G. Sutter, age 84, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 24, 1937 in Blue Mounds, a son of the late Walter and Mildred (Lund) Sutter. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1955 and enlisted in the U. S. Army and served for 2 years.
Arlene Joan Patzer
Arlene Joan (Bender) Patzer, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Arlene was born on June 6, 1932, the daughter of Delbert B. Bender, Sr. and Susan G. (Paulson) Bender. She graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1950. Arlene eloped after graduation and married John T. Patzer in Iowa on their way to Oregon. Arlene was initially a domestic goddess, then worked at J.C. Penney and other jobs, and finally worked 27 years for the State of Wisconsin, retiring as a supervisor in Equal Rights and Labor Standards.
Rosemary Kathryn Lupo
Rosemary Lupo, age 95, of Milwaukee, WI found peace on Friday, September 9, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lyndon Station, WI.
Gene Roger Beckwith
Gene Roger Beckwith, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on November 16, 1942, to Raymond and Edna (Anderson) Beckwith in Wisconsin. Gene married Helen (Fortman) on November 14, 1964, at Mounds Creek Methodist Church in Mazomanie. Gene worked as...
Dixie Bruer
MADISON – Dixie Bruer, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. She was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Marion, Ind., the daughter of Ralph and Catherine (Dixon) Dulin. Dixie graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. She was united in marriage to Dennis...
Dorothy L. Theisen
Dorothy L. Theisen, 87, passed into eternal life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from metastatic breast cancer. She was gentle person who suffered for over 50 years from schizophrenia. She was born in Madison to Michael and Lillian Theisen on August 21, 1935. She attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and...
Kathleen M. Randall
Kathleen M Randall age 87 passed away peacefully September 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by family. She was born September 28, 1934 at St. Mary’s Hospital. The same hospital all seven of her daughters were born. Kathleen was born to the late Claude and Regina (Froh) Shackleton. She attended Mazomanie High School and one year of college. She was united into marriage to Raymond F. Randall of Mount Horeb on June 18, 1955. Ray passed away on January 24, 1994. Just shy of their 40th wedding Anniversary.
Elaine Ellen Stewart
MADISON – Elaine Ellen Stewart, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home in Madison, Wis. She was born on Oct. 30, 1930, the daughter of Edward and Esther (Field) Ottow. She was a graduate of Madison East High School. Elaine celebrated 61 years of...
Renate Prell
Renate Prell, age 86, of Juda, died on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. Renate was born on August 18, 1936 in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany to Eugene and Ruth (Renner) Herrmann. She lived in Des Plaines, Illinois for 20 years where she worked as a receptionist for Sales Tools and enjoyed driving Taxi. She moved to Katy, Texas and after 20 years relocated to Juda, WI in 2005. Renate enjoyed selling crocheted market bags and American Girl Doll clothes at the Monroe Farmers Market. She had a love of animals, reading, and sketching house floor plans.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver, Jr.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver Jr., 71, of Madison, formerly of the Twin Cities, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, with his wife, Janet, by his side. He spent many years fighting COPD and other health issues. Bob grew up all over the United States as...
Tracy Lee (Peters) Persinger
Madison – Tracy Lee (Peters) Persinger, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was born on April 28, 1963, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Ralph and Carol (Knee) Peters. Tracy graduated from LaFollette High School with the class of 1981. She worked at...
Judith A Latham
LODI – Judith A. Latham, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Divine Rehab and Nursing (Lodi). She was born on November 3, 1942, in Cross Plains, the daughter of Edward and Luella “Lolly” (Schwoerer) Coyle. Judy graduated from Lodi High School in 1960. On Oct. 19, 1961, she married Doyle Latham. He preceded her in death in 1993.
Roger W. Mueller II
MAZOMANIE – Roger W. Mueller II, age 52, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on July 30, 1970, in Waukesha, the son of Roger Mueller and Sandra Kennedy. Roger graduated from Madison East High School in 1988. He graduated from Madison Area...
Delores Rose Moen
Delores R Moen, age 89, passed away Monday September 12, 2022 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 31, 1933 to the late Joseph and Margaret (Williams) Baierl. Delores met Don Moen in the second grade, and after Don’s return from the Navy, he danced her off her feet and they married on June 6, 1956. Together, they raised 9 children that she loved and adored. Delores was a loving mother and wife, a devout Christian, and just lovely to be around.
