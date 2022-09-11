ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

heraldcourier.com

Gibson records 1,000th dig in Union win over Battle

Gracie Gibson recorded 22 digs, including the 1,000th her career, and Brooke Bailey tallied 33 assists, five digs and three kills to lead Union to a 25-3, 25-21, 25-22 Mountain 7 District win over John Battle on Thursday night. Isabella Blagg (13 kills, 11 digs), Jordan Shuler (21 digs, 10...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Quarles focused on leading ETSU past his former team

George Quarles knows all about Furman. He graduated from there; he was a wide receiver on the 1988 NCAA Division 1-AA national championship team and spent the last five years as an offensive assistant for the Paladins. The East Tennessee State first-year head coach wants nothing more than to beat...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Bland County cancels remainder of football season

For the second straight year Bland County has canceled its football season. One of the smallest football-playing schools in Virginia, the Bears made the decision after playing its second game of the season last Friday at Rye Cove. Bland canceled an earlier game with Narrows, and will now not play Rural Retreat this week or other area schools that includes Castlewood and Grundy.
ROCKY GAP, VA
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Wingate kicks Wasps on pitch

Emory & Henry dropped a South Atlantic Conference match to Wingate 7-0 on Thursday afternoon, completing a contest that began last Saturday and had to be suspended due to lightning and heavy rains at halftime. Wingate led 4-0 when the match was suspended and added three more goals on Thursday.
EMORY, VA
heraldcourier.com

College football top 25 picks: Can Texas A&M bounce back vs. Miami?

When Appalachian State rolled into Kyle Field last Saturday and walked away with a 17-14 win over then-No. 6 Texas A&M, the college football world was knocked off its axis. The loss dropped the Aggies, an 18-point favorite, to No. 24 in this week's poll as they prepare to play host to 13th-ranked Miami this Saturday.
BOONE, NC
heraldcourier.com

Castlewood, Honaker pick up volleyball wins

Madison Sutherland had 17 aces to lead Castlewood to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-18 non-district win over Hurley on Wednesday night. Anna Summers added five kills, while Sydney McNew tallied five aces. Maggie Ward also had four aces and three kills. Lebanon 3, Honaker 0. Morgan Varney had 12 digs, six...
CASTLEWOOD, VA
heraldcourier.com

Smiith's star rises with Bristol win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sammy Smith has long been considered a rising star by racing insiders. The profile of the 18-year-old Iowa native took a big jump Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Executing flawless laps and navigating slower traffic like a veteran, Smith led 189 laps en route to...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

ETSU grads return to area as Navy musicians

East Tennessee State University welcomed graduates of the school’s bluegrass, old-time and country music program back to campus Sept. 9 in their roles as professional Navy musicians while on tour with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current, the military’s only dedicated country and bluegrass ensemble. During a question-and-answer...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Rides, food bring a crowd to the Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — Residents of Abingdon, Virginia, and the surrounding region enjoyed spending time with their families and friends, eating funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and trying out the rides during the fourth day of the Washington County Fair Wednesday. Brady Johnson from Glade Spring, Virginia, who was at the...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Your View | It's time to overhaul the Bristol, Virginia administration

The Bristol, Virginia landfill will continue to actively produce and release noxious gasses until there is no more trash to decompose. That is why closure plans require up to 20 years of maintenance and monitoring. To my knowledge, very little has been done to repair the leachate and ground water...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Food City, BMS have grown together over the past 30 years

With the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway taking the green flag Friday night, Steve Smith the president and CEO of Food City looks back at the regional grocery store chain’s 30-year partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway. which began in 1992. “We are the second-oldest sponsor other than...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

ETSU professor recognized for work on Tennessee Ernie Ford CD

BRISTOL, Tenn. – More than three decades after his passing, the music and legacy of Tennessee Ernie Ford endure. Outside Ford’s childhood home in Bristol, Tennessee on Tuesday, East Tennessee State University professor Dr. Ted Olson was presented the East Tennessee Historical Society’s Award of Distinction for his work on a 2021 compiled re-release of Ford’s two trio albums from Capitol Records – “Country Hits…Feelin’ Blue” with Billy Strange (1964) and “Ernie Sings & Glen Picks” (1975) featuring Glen Campbell.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Women's Housing coalition to host fundraising event Sunday

ABINGDON, Va. — An emergent community group seeking to establish a planned residential recovery facility in Abingdon will hold a fundraising event Sunday, Sept.18. The Washington County Women’s Housing Coalition will host “No Roof, No Recovery” from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The afternoon of entertainment is free to the public.
ABINGDON, VA

