Baton Rouge, LA

Our Views: LSU, Southern share a football field and a vision for a better Louisiana

Southern University football coach Eric Dooley may have seen it all before. Not even a year ago, in fact. It was Nov. 20, 2021 when Dooley, then coach at Prairie View A&M in Texas, led his Panthers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference into College Station to play the home team and Southeastern Conference powerhouse Texas A&M Aggies before a packed house at Kyle Field. What a fearsome place to play. Halftime score: 38-0; final score: A&M 52-3 — a 49-point margin.
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
Truck ends up on top of guardrail on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police was called to a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Troopers arrived at the crash scene on I-10 East just passed the Siegen Ln. and found a truck had crashed into a guardrail. No vehicle occupants were present when troopers arrived at...
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task

Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9

During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
