NOLA.com
LSU's Week 3 bowl projections have the Tigers meeting up with an interesting opponent
Bowl projections this time of year aren’t worth the computer screens they’re viewed on, but we have to admit we find one of this week’s projections most intriguing. CollegeFootballNews.com has LSU in the Gator Bowl. That’s fine. The Tigers haven’t played in the Jacksonville, Florida, bowl since 1987. It’s about time they go back.
NOLA.com
Our Views: LSU, Southern share a football field and a vision for a better Louisiana
Southern University football coach Eric Dooley may have seen it all before. Not even a year ago, in fact. It was Nov. 20, 2021 when Dooley, then coach at Prairie View A&M in Texas, led his Panthers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference into College Station to play the home team and Southeastern Conference powerhouse Texas A&M Aggies before a packed house at Kyle Field. What a fearsome place to play. Halftime score: 38-0; final score: A&M 52-3 — a 49-point margin.
NOLA.com
Transfer cornerback Sevyn Banks to make LSU debut against Mississippi State
Cornerback Sevyn Banks will make his LSU debut this weekend against Mississippi State, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Banks, a transfer from Ohio State, missed the first two games as he recovered from an injury suffered last season. Banks wanted to play in the opener, Kelly said earlier this week,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lou Holtz, Mark May break down Mississippi State-LSU: 'These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference'
Lou Holtz and Mark May took some time this week to break down the Mississippi State-LSU game, and the former coach noted how he loves both quarterbacks. “I love (Jayden) Daniels at quarterback, Mark,” Holtz said. “He can run the football. … These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference.”
theadvocate.com
Both sides now: Joseph brothers are impact players on opposite sides of ball for Spartans
Coaches love offensive linemen with aggressive natures and physical strength. They also love defensive linemen with a nose for the ball and a nonstop motor. Having one of the two is a luxury for many high schools. Brothers Sidney and Aiden Joseph give East Ascension both. “They like going against...
Video shows Curtis football player plowing into referee
According to John Curtis Patriots head coach J. T. Curtis, the official report filed by the referee said the collision was a complete accident.
225batonrouge.com
The Kinchen family has been cheering on the Tigers for multiple generations
The Kinchen family name carries some formidable weight around Baton Rouge, boasting some of the highest clout one can attain in this town: a long, decorated legacy in LSU football. And, while the spotlight has traditionally shone on the Kinchen men wearing the purple and gold on the field, there...
theadvocate.com
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
Scotlandville High, Madison Prep football teams to face off in first-ever NBR Classic
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville Magnet High School and Madison Preparatory Academy are preparing to unite the community through football during the first-ever North Baton Rouge (NBR) Classic. The two teams will bring together communities from both schools on Friday, Sept. 16 beginning at 7 p.m. for the inaugural...
NOLA.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
brproud.com
fox8live.com
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
wbrz.com
Big cat birthday! Mike the Tiger turns 6 and celebrates with a special treat
BATON ROUGE - BR's favorite big cat celebrates a very special day on Sep. 13—it's Mike the VII's birthday!. Mike VII was only 11 months old when he arrived at LSU in August of 2016. Now, under the care of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, he has grown to be a very dashing young man that the capital area loves.
brproud.com
wbrz.com
Man accused of shooting LSU student during on-campus mugging arrested Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shooting an LSU student during a botched robbery attempt outside a dorm was arrested Wednesday, weeks after police identified him as the attacker. Clarence Hypolite, 19, was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery and attempted murder in the Aug. 19 shooting. Hypolite...
brproud.com
brproud.com
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task
Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9
During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
