Southern University football coach Eric Dooley may have seen it all before. Not even a year ago, in fact. It was Nov. 20, 2021 when Dooley, then coach at Prairie View A&M in Texas, led his Panthers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference into College Station to play the home team and Southeastern Conference powerhouse Texas A&M Aggies before a packed house at Kyle Field. What a fearsome place to play. Halftime score: 38-0; final score: A&M 52-3 — a 49-point margin.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO