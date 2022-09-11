ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYFF4.com

Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

One person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 178 in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. on Highway 178. Troopers say the crash happened when a Toyota pickup traveling west on Highway 178...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews put out flames at home in Five Forks Wednesday night

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville Wednesday night. The fire happened to a home on Kenton Court, right off of Batesville Road. Crews on scene said no one was injured. Stay tuned as we work to learn what...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a shooting in West Pelzer. The West Pelzer Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 6:12 a.m. on Railroad Boulevard. Upon arrival, police located an individual with a gunshot wound. Officials took the victim to the trauma center where they are in critical condition. Officers […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. A restaurant in Clemson is raising awareness for ovarian cancer after the owner's mother lost her battle to the disease back in 2015. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. On the Town: 9/15 @ 8AM. Updated: 4 hours ago.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co. found safe, deputies say

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman has been found safe. Deputies said 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Burrous was believed to be without her phone and medication. On...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

