Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
WYFF4.com
Traffic moving again after crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — 8:10 a.m. update. Traffic is moving smoothly again in this area. A crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Spartanburg County is causing a backup. The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 66, which is the Highway 29 exit. The backup extends for...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 178 in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. on Highway 178. Troopers say the crash happened when a Toyota pickup traveling west on Highway 178...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Crews put out flames at home in Five Forks Wednesday night
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville Wednesday night. The fire happened to a home on Kenton Court, right off of Batesville Road. Crews on scene said no one was injured. Stay tuned as we work to learn what...
Officials respond to shooting in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a shooting in West Pelzer. The West Pelzer Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 6:12 a.m. on Railroad Boulevard. Upon arrival, police located an individual with a gunshot wound. Officials took the victim to the trauma center where they are in critical condition. Officers […]
SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
FOX Carolina
Passenger dies after driver hits fence in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a driver ran off the road and hit a fence. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. on White Horse Road Extension on Wednesday. The driver of a Honda SUV traveled...
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. A restaurant in Clemson is raising awareness for ovarian cancer after the owner's mother lost her battle to the disease back in 2015. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. On the Town: 9/15 @ 8AM. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Three separate fatal crashes in the Upstate Wednesday
Traveling on Upstate highways continues to be treacherous. Three separate but fatal crashes were reported Wednesday, two in Greenville County and the other in Anderson County.
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co. found safe, deputies say
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman has been found safe. Deputies said 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Burrous was believed to be without her phone and medication. On...
One dead after weekend collision in Greenville County
The Highway Patrol reports one person died in a two vehicle collision last night in Greenville County. That collision occurred on South Carolina Highway 8 near Garrison Road about 2 miles south of Piedmont.
WYFF4.com
Woman, man charged after ongoing dispute led to Greenville woman's death, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have been arrested after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Greenville County. Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb, 24, died at a hospital after being shot on Staunton Bridge Road, according to the coroner. Deputies said on Thursday morning Dione Griffith Dobbs, 52,...
GCSO investigating fatal shooting, victim identified
Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies are conducting an investigation after a woman was brought by a private vehicle to Greenville Memorial just before 9 PM Tuesday night.
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
Family of woman killed in Anderson Co. deputy-involved crash files wrongful death suit
The family of a woman who died in an April crash involving an Anderson County deputy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against that deputy and the sheriff's office.
WYFF4.com
Paranormal investigators set to visit museum in Pickens County, South Carolina
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Paranormal investigators will make a stop in the Upstate this month to check out a county museum. Raven Investigators of the Paranormal will be at the Pickens County Museum of Art and History on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Video above: Officials at the Abbeville Opera House...
Comments / 1