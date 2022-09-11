ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

heraldcourier.com

Gibson records 1,000th dig in Union win over Battle

Gracie Gibson recorded 22 digs, including the 1,000th her career, and Brooke Bailey tallied 33 assists, five digs and three kills to lead Union to a 25-3, 25-21, 25-22 Mountain 7 District win over John Battle on Thursday night. Isabella Blagg (13 kills, 11 digs), Jordan Shuler (21 digs, 10...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Castlewood, Honaker pick up volleyball wins

Madison Sutherland had 17 aces to lead Castlewood to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-18 non-district win over Hurley on Wednesday night. Anna Summers added five kills, while Sydney McNew tallied five aces. Maggie Ward also had four aces and three kills. Lebanon 3, Honaker 0. Morgan Varney had 12 digs, six...
CASTLEWOOD, VA
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Wingate kicks Wasps on pitch

Emory & Henry dropped a South Atlantic Conference match to Wingate 7-0 on Thursday afternoon, completing a contest that began last Saturday and had to be suspended due to lightning and heavy rains at halftime. Wingate led 4-0 when the match was suspended and added three more goals on Thursday.
EMORY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Smiith's star rises with Bristol win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sammy Smith has long been considered a rising star by racing insiders. The profile of the 18-year-old Iowa native took a big jump Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Executing flawless laps and navigating slower traffic like a veteran, Smith led 189 laps en route to...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Truck veteran Majeski wins at Bristol; Kligerman places 3rd

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A short track veteran mastered one of the nation’s toughest short tracks late Thursday night. With a late-race charge, Wisconsin’s Ty Majeski captured his first career NASCAR Truck Series win in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Zane Smith, Parker Kligerman, Grant Enfinger...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports excited to compete for win in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR fans in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee had reason to celebrate on July 9 when Parker Kligerman stormed to a Truck Series victory at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the familiar No. 75 Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports Food Country entry. Tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway,...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Race Fans settle in for a week of activity ahead of races

As race fans begin to pour into the campgrounds surrounding the Bristol Motor Speedway in anticipation of a weekend of racing, Greg and Jeanie Chaney we’re the first race fans to setup camp at BMS’s Medallion motorhome area. “We were here last year, and so we meandered into...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

ETSU grads return to area as Navy musicians

East Tennessee State University welcomed graduates of the school’s bluegrass, old-time and country music program back to campus Sept. 9 in their roles as professional Navy musicians while on tour with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current, the military’s only dedicated country and bluegrass ensemble. During a question-and-answer...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Rides, food bring a crowd to the Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — Residents of Abingdon, Virginia, and the surrounding region enjoyed spending time with their families and friends, eating funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and trying out the rides during the fourth day of the Washington County Fair Wednesday. Brady Johnson from Glade Spring, Virginia, who was at the...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Abingdon attorney named Virginia Law Foundation Fellow

Attorney Bruce H. Russell, II, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been selected as a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation. The foundation supports projects throughout the commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the rule of law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. Fellows are recognized as leaders in the profession, not just in their practices but in their communities, and comprise a group of more than 600 of the best and brightest legal practitioners, committed to the highest ideals of the law and to the concept of the citizen lawyer.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Supervisors delay consideration of Abingdon music festival

The Between the Vines Music and Cultural Festival is between happening — or not. About two dozen people turned out to speak at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday on the planned event at the Abingdon Vineyards on Alvarado Road in Abingdon, Virginia. The Between the Vines...
heraldcourier.com

Women's Housing coalition to host fundraising event Sunday

ABINGDON, Va. — An emergent community group seeking to establish a planned residential recovery facility in Abingdon will hold a fundraising event Sunday, Sept.18. The Washington County Women’s Housing Coalition will host “No Roof, No Recovery” from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The afternoon of entertainment is free to the public.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Your View | It's time to overhaul the Bristol, Virginia administration

The Bristol, Virginia landfill will continue to actively produce and release noxious gasses until there is no more trash to decompose. That is why closure plans require up to 20 years of maintenance and monitoring. To my knowledge, very little has been done to repair the leachate and ground water...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Sullivan commissioners name Venable chairman again

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee Commission voted unanimously to have Mayor Richard Venable continue in his role as chairman of the commission Thursday. Venable was grateful for the continued trust put in him in his role as chairman and promised to continue working tirelessly for the Sullivan County Commission.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Infant suffers gunshot wound in Virginia

An infant has suffered what appears to be an accidental gunshot wound. According to Sergeant Brent Coffey with the Virginia State Police, at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in the Rhoadesville area of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

