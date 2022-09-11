ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Around Town: In praise of our brave police officers

By Mike McGinley Around Town
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJjC3_0hqb5zdW00

In the past week I spent time around some extremely dedicated community servants: police officers.

It wasn’t because of any trouble, thankfully; rather it was to honor them for their service.

The first occasion was Tuesday evening when I attended the swearing-in ceremony for Kingston’s newest police officer, Donnell Allen. He’s a wonderful public servant who also serves in the National Guard’s 109th Field Artillery Regiment.

Seeing him sworn in by Mayor Jeffrey Coslett reminded me of how important the job is.

The oaths they take, the promises they make and the jobs these police officers sign up to do are anything but easy, yet they carry out their roles daily.

In talking with the newest officer, who happens to be a great friend, he is respectful, courteous and honest – excellent traits that anyone should attempt to master. What a terrific role model for young people.

The next interaction was at our Wilkes-Barre POWER! event on Thursday evening at my favorite restaurant, Cork Bar & Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre.

At the event, Wilkes-Barre City Police Officer Joe Homza and his canine, Chase, visited.

While many in attendance spent time petting and ogling over Chase, Officer Homza spoke about what it means to be a police officer, to partake in community events and to interact with the community.

Everyone in attendance was steadfast in their listening as Homza spoke, telling the crowd that people often feel more at ease approaching him when he’s with Chase.

Since the program accepts donations, it’s always good for Homza and Chase to chat with city residents about the canines and why it’s beneficial to have two dogs on the city police force.

As I thought about my experiences of the week as I was writing today’s column, I continually was struck by the good-hearted men and women in uniform I came across in the past week.

It’s a great reminder that as community members we shouldn’t be afraid to say hello to a police officer. Say hello, start a conversation if time allows and, most importantly, thank them for their service.

I thought about why we shouldn’t take these leaders for granted: the dangers of the job, the non-ideal hours and the many tough situations which they encounter in the work day.

These men and women deserve our ultimate thanks and appreciation.

I’m grateful I spent some time with them this week, and hope to see even more officers at positive community events in the future.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WBRE

Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
