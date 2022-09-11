Volunteers build bunk beds for children in need

The Santa Barbara County North Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace partnered up with Home Depot to participate in Bunks Across America.

This is the largest single-day bed building event.

The Santa Barbara County North Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s goal was to build 60 bunk beds during their event, which took place in Lompoc from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Anyone 12 or older was welcome to build beds and no prior building experience was needed.

Everyone who showed up volunteered to help get kids off the floor and into beds.

“When you get to see children that have been sleeping on the floor get their first bed, there's nothing like it and I love that,” said Matt Grant, the organization’s co-president. “I love talking to the parents and telling them, ‘hey the community really cares for you and so do we.’”

All volunteers were provided with training, tools and materials.

The whole event was entirely community funded.