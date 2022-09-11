ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Bradley, Webb lead South Alabama past Central Michigan 38-24

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw three first-half touchdown passes, La’Damian Webb added two rushing touchdowns, and South Alabama defeated Central Michigan 38-24 on Saturday.

The USA defense, which held Nicholls to 165 yards in a 48-7 victory last week, kept the Chippewas under 200 yards through three quarters. CMU (0-2) rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished with 338 total yards. The Jaguars (2-0) have gone over 500 yards in both their games.

Bradley’s scores went 16 yards to Damarcus Thomas, 22 yards to Devin Voisin and 10 yards to Jalen Wayne. He completed 26 of 42 passes for 354 yards with the three touchdowns and one interception.

Webb had 20 carries for 91 yards and the two scores. His 30-yard run in the fourth quarter put USA up 38-10 before Central Michigan rallied with a 12-yard run by Marion Lukes and a 21-yard pass from Daniel Richardson to Joel Wilson.

Richardson was 23-of-47 passing for 257 yards with one touchdown.

